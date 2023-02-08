After a detailed staff presentation and emotional community testimony, Northfield’s City Council has unanimously thrown its support behind the Driver's Licenses for All legislation currently pending before the Minnesota Senate.
It’s the second time that Northfield’s City Council has thrown its weight behind Driver's License for All legislation. The city passed a similar resolution in 2019, as a virtually identical bill passed the DFL-controlled House but failed in the Republican-led Senate.
Driver's License for All legislation is one of numerous DFL priorities moving quickly through a legislature the party now fully controls. If passed, the bill would reverse a 2003 executive action led by Gov. Tim Pawlenty which required proof of legal status to acquire a driver’s license.
The requirement was nearly reversed a decade ago during the last legislative session in which DFLers had full control of the levers of power in St. Paul. Advocates watched with hope as the Senate passed its version of the bill and companion legislation advanced in the House.
That effort ultimately fell just short in the lower chamber, and the GOP’s recapture of the House in the 2014 elections ushered in an eight year period of divided government that ultimately doomed the effort, given strong resistance to the idea from the Republicans.
Eighteen states, along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, currently allow residents to receive a driver's license without providing proof of legal immigration status. Nearly all are dominated by Democrats, with conservative Utah the major outlier.
The Minnesota House passed the bill last week, with Northfield’s DFL Rep. Kristi Pursell voting in favor. Shortly before they were sworn in, Pursell and fellow first-year Rep. Maria Isa Perez-Vega, DFL-St. Paul, visited the Northfield Human Rights Commission to discuss the bill.
Perez-Vega told the commission that, even as Minnesota’s immigrant community has become a central part of the state’s economic and social fabric, the inability of many immigrants to acquire a driver’s license due to their legal status brings untold stress into their lives
“Our immigrant community makes this state function, whether it be through health, advocacy, childcare services, janitors, or beyond” said Rep. Perez-Vega. “These families don’t want to drive illegally.”
A coalition of business groups, agriculture, labor unions, faith groups and law enforcement have joined immigrant communities in support of issuing driver’s licenses to the undocumented, arguing that current policy hinders Minnesota’s economy and makes its roads less safe.
Human Rights Commission staff liaison Claudia Garcia made a detailed presentation to the Council on the potential benefits of the proposed legislation. She noted that in states such as California and Connecticut, passing “Driver’s Licenses for All” legislation managed to reduce hit and run incidents by about 10%.
With roads increasingly safe, Garcia said that drivers could look forward to lower auto insurance premiums. The legislation could also open up millions in economic opportunities for local undocumented residents, helping to grow the economy.
In Greater Minnesota, undocumented workers play a particularly important role in the agriculture industry. Given the lack of public transit in rural areas, Garcia said that safe and legal access to roadways for ag workers is an absolute necessity.
“In Greater Minnesota, our agriculture sector depends on these migrant workers who need safe and legal access to the roads in rural areas,” she said.
While only those 16 and older could apply for a license, more than 30,000 Minnesota children are U.S. Citizens but have at least one parent who is undocumented could also see their everyday lives become significantly less stressful if the proposed law passes.
As City Councilor Jessica Peterson White noted, “Driver's Licenses for All” naturally builds on the municipal ID program Northfield approved back in 2018. Northfield’s program was the first of its kind in Minnesota, following models laid out in several east coast communities.
The proposal was championed by Neighbors United, a group founded in 2017 to advocate for the needs of the sizable but seemingly “invisible” immigrant communities, who so rarely had their unique concerns heard in the corridors of power.
While available to all city residents, the Municipal ID program was intended to provide particular benefit to local undocumented immigrants, enabling them to establish their identity. However, local businesses were given the choice of whether or not to accept the cards.
While the DFL’s Driver's License for All bill passed the House along party lines, some Republicans suggested they would be open to support with an amendment requiring that Driver's Licenses issued to undocumented immigrants be distinguishable from other licenses.
Without a label indicating that the license-bearer has not provided proof of legal status, Republicans expressed concerns that some could use their new Drivers License to illegally vote or fraudulently collect public benefits.
Secretary of State Steve Simon has pushed back on that, saying that his office would simply expand the program it currently has to root out unlawful voting by carefully checking the voting rolls for non-citizens who do have legal status and have received a Driver’s License.
Mar Valdecantos, an activist and co-founder of Neighbors United, said that immigrants fear that adding a message clarifying that certain licenses have been issued to non-citizens would not only be unnecessary, but could open the door to profiling and discrimination.
Responding to Councilor Brad Ness, who had asked what, if any, safeguards the legislation contained against illegal voting, Valdecantos expressed strong confidence that incidents of immigrants attempting to illegally vote with the new cards would be vanishingly rare.
“Nobody was using it for voting before 2003,” Valdecantos said. “I don’t think people come to the U.S. and say, ‘The first thing I’m going to do when I come to the U.S. is illegal voting.”
George Zuccolotto is the first Latino elected in the council’s history and represents the city’s north side, which has a strong Latino immigrant population. Zuccolotto said that for many of his constituents, the proposed legislation offers safety, dignity and peace of mind.
“More than just safety and logistics wise, I think the mental health of people that live with undocumented status is at the core of this,” he said. “The psychology that goes into having a piece of paper that says that you belong here, there’s a lot into that.”