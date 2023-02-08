After a detailed staff presentation and emotional community testimony, Northfield’s City Council has unanimously thrown its support behind the Driver's Licenses for All legislation currently pending before the Minnesota Senate.

Driver's Licenses for All

Northfielders of the community advocacy group Neighbors United join a demonstration of the Freedom to Drive movement in 2019. The Northfield City Council is again supporting the statewide Driver's License for All movement in 2023. (Photo courtesy of Mar Valdecantos)

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments