Despite significant neighborhood resistance, Northfield’s City Council is moving ahead in full with a street improvement plan, which includes several controversial protected bike lanes.
After more than an hour and a half of debate, councilors voted 5-2 to approve plans and specifications for an estimated $5.8 million in street and water infrastructure improvements, paving the way for city staff to begin soliciting bids. In favor were Mayor Rhonda Pownell, along with councilors Jessica Peterson White, Jami Reister, Kathleen Holmes and Davin Sokup. Voting against were Brad Ness and George Zuccolotto.
Since the first of the year, council meetings have been packed with neighborhood residents expressing concern with regards to the protected on-street bike lanes included in the proposal, especially the proposed lane along Lincoln Street S. and Heritage Drive.
During the council’s public comment period, one neighborhood resident after another disparaged the proposal as flawed and unsafe. Most rejected the notion that they are against bike lanes or ascribe to “Not In My Backyard” (NIMBYist) thinking, instead asking the council to consider safer alternatives.
Passing through a dense townhome development, the new trail will cross a large number of driveways in a short area. Residents said that is not only dangerous but unnecessary, since a nearby existing trail running through Hidden Valley Park connects many of the same areas.
Though attendance at Tuesday night’s meeting was much lighter than prior meetings, a few neighborhood residents did attend the Council meeting to make one last plea for councilors to reject the Lincoln St S and Heritage Dr Trail.
Among them was Todd Zehnder, who lamented what he described as a “colossal failure” in communication. Though city staff and councilors have said the project has been in the works for years, he said that few, if any, residents were aware of it until a few months ago.
“You had to know that this design would have a strong reaction from the affected neighborhood residents,” Zehnder told the council. “Had you started communications about this in the middle of 2022 or even the fall of 2022, I believe that the residents and city staff could have collaborated and achieved a reasonable compromise that would have achieved the goals of both sides and saved the city taxpayers a lot of money.”
Residents of the Lincoln Street S. and Heritage Drive were not the only ones concerned about a proposed bike lane in their area. Laura Hakala presented a signed petition to the council from 29 of her neighbors, asking the council to reconsider the proposed protected bike lane along Maple Street.
Hakala also denied that she and her neighbors who opposed the proposed project are anti-bike or “NIMBYist.” Instead, she said the protected bike lane layout, which places a barrier between bikes and street traffic, is unpopular in her neighborhood and should be reconsidered.
In favor
At last month’s council meeting, it became clear that Mayor Pownell and councilors Peterson White and Reister were steadfast in their determination to support the new bike trails, even in the face of significant public opposition.
Pownell pleaded with her fellow councilors not to oppose the projects just because they appeared to be running into public resistance. She expressed confidence that support for the bike lane project is more widespread than one might assume listening to public criticism.
“Oftentimes, we hear from people because they don’t like something,” Pownell said. “It’s harder for us to get people to speak when they’re for something, but just because we didn't hear from them doesn't mean that there’s no support for this project.”
Reister said that the plan represents a historic and forward thinking commitment by the city toward developing public infrastructure that works for all residents. She said that existing infrastructure poorly serves those for whom driving is not an ideal option.
“We should be a community where everyone is able to access any neighborhood safely,” she said. “This is truly an equity issue.”
Reister was unwilling to concede the issue of safety to critics of the proposed bike lanes. With Northfield Public Schools looking at potentially significant cuts to transportation, she said many students need to have a safe way to walk to school now more than ever.
On top of all that, Reister said that investing in bike lanes would deliver significant public health and economic benefits. By making savvy investments in infrastructure that is not “car centric,” she said that Northfield can make itself even more of a “destination community.”
“There are people who are seeking to move to progressive communities that are not car centric,” she said. "This supports those goals and we’ve had these experts to help us reach this point.”
Debate
Councilor Ness took the side of concerned residents, once again emphasizing that he is “not sold” on the safety of the proposed bike lanes. He cited a 2019 study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) that has been widely used to support citizen concerns about the safety of protected bike lanes.
According to the study, protected bike lanes actually have a higher rate of crashes than non-protected bike lanes. However, the fatality rate was significantly lower for crashes involving protected bike lanes, as those accidents tended to take place at much lower speeds.
Ness said that concerns about safety extend beyond residents to local cyclists. He said that most of those he has talked to say they are sufficiently concerned about the safety of the proposed routes, especially that along Heritage and Lincoln, that they would avoid it.
“I feel that we don’t need a field of dreams - build it and they will come,” he said. “Most of the cyclists I’ve talked to in town say, ‘if you build it I will stay away.’”
Councilor Zuccolotto, who was absent at last month’s meeting, seconded an amendment from Ness to remove the Lincoln and Heritage project from the overall plan, pending further potential study of bike traffic volume in the area.
Zuccolotto said that he had wrestled with the issue over the last several weeks, but ultimately decided to support the amendment to assuage resident concerns. However, city staff expressed concern about the impact that the amendment would have on the overall project.
City Administrator Ben Martig said that staff had only become aware of the proposed amendment shortly before the meeting. However, he said that altering the project so significantly would be problematic from a bidding and engineering standpoint.
“If they add (the trail) in the future, they’d have to reinstall all of the driveways on this stretch to match the off street trail and sidewalk. Additionally, if the trail isn’t added in the future, the road would be quite unbalanced in the right of way,” he said.
During last month’s meeting, Councilor Holmes established herself as a key swing vote on the proposed Heritage Drive and Lincoln Street S. bike trail. Ultimately, she decided to support the project and voted against Ness’s motion.
Holmes expressed significant concerns about what she saw as inadequate communication and efforts to achieve buy-in among residents. That said, Holmes ultimately viewed the project’s goals as vital and placed trust in city staff and its engineers.
Amendment discarded
Councilor Sokup proposed an amendment which would have put on hold a piece of the proposed bike lane network running along Roosevelt Drive. Sokup said that he was concerned by issues, such as how the new bike lane would affect access to the parking area near Tyler Park.
Sokup’s amendment didn’t sit well with Councilor Peterson White, who said that the particular bike lane in question would close a crucial gap in the city’s bike lane network. She also argued that the new lane would provide significant help for children trying to get to school safely.
“What we’ve heard over and over again is that people are concerned about the safety of backing out of their driveways,” she said. “That appears to them to be more dangerous than having a possible bicycle/vehicle interaction in a roadway, and that tests the boundaries of my sense of logic.”
Holmes also came down against the amendment, despite initially being inclined to support it. Like Peterson White, she cited the safety of school children in the area as a reason why this stretch of bike lane was particularly important.
Sokup responded by emphasizing that he wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to adding a bike lane to Roosevelt Drive in the future. However, he argued that waiting could provide an opportunity for residents to become accustomed to other bike lanes in the area and for the city to collect additional information that could help it to consider what options might be best.
Pownell said that while she would strongly prefer for the project to go ahead in full, she was willing to compromise and vote for Sokup’s amendment, because she was so concerned that a divided council could fall short of the five votes needed to fund the full project in the future.
Sokup insisted that his vote on funding the overall project would not be tied to whether his amendment was approved. Ultimately, he withdrew the amendment after concluding that the only way it could potentially pass would be with Pownell’s unhappy support.
“I don’t want anyone to vote for it without that conviction, without the majority of us feeling like this is a good idea,” he said.