A new ordinance backed on Feb. 21 by the Northfield City Council is set to allow small multifamily residential developments at specially designated “neighborhood centers” without going through the conditional use permit process.

Neighborhood Center Front Stoops.png

Illustration of a front stoop required for each rowhouse unit part of a neighborhood center.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

