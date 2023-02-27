A new ordinance backed on Feb. 21 by the Northfield City Council is set to allow small multifamily residential developments at specially designated “neighborhood centers” without going through the conditional use permit process.
According to City Planner Mikayla Schmidt, the change is intended to provide a controlled amount of increased density, helping the city both to boost housing availability as laid out under the Strategic Plan and the Comprehensive Plan.
Neighborhood centers are compact living areas, and under the new ordinance in Northfield, will consist of four-to-eight-unit apartment buildings and/or rowhouse units. The apartment units would be given the appearance of a large, single-family detached home, while each rowhouse unit would have a front stoop, making for a cohesive look among the units.
Environmental sustainability is also a central aspiration of the new proposal’s development model. The denser housing is designed to encourage residents to utilize alternative, less polluting forms of transportation, including walking, biking and public transportation.
With the multifamily developments capped at no more than eight units and limited to a height of 40 feet, the ordinance intends to enhance Northfield’s small town character. Minimum parking requirements will be eliminated, in keeping with the Climate Action Plan’s goals.
While the proposed ordinance eventually garnered unanimous support from the Planning Commission, Schmidt noted that the proposal to not require a CUP for multifamily developments initially split the commission roughly in half — even staff were divided at first.
While the rest of the council backed the Planning Commission recommendation, Mayor Rhonda Pownell stood in lone opposition. While expressing support for the ordinance’s broader goals, Pownell suggested the city should at least start by requiring a CUP.
“I think it’s important to increase density, and it’s important that it be done wisely,” Pownell said. “It’s easier to go from conditional use to permitted versus permitted and then find out that you really should make this conditional.”
Designating small multifamily developments as a permitted use doesn’t mean that proposals won’t need to be reviewed, however. As noted in the ordinance, such developments must be in character with the surrounding neighborhood and create minimal traffic and noise impacts.
In order to make sure proposed developments meet those standards, site plans will be reviewed by city staff. A zoning map amendment would also need to be approved by the Planning Commission and council to add the proposed new development to the “floating district.”
Though the ordinance passed its first reading earlier this month without a hiccup, Mayor Pownell’s opposition led to a bit of intrigue at Tuesday’s meeting, due to the absence of councilors Davin Sokup and Jessica Peterson White.
Given the two absences, Pownell questioned City Administrator Ben Martig exactly how many votes would be needed to approve the ordinance. While Martig believed the answer was only four, the meeting was halted for about 10 minutes while he consulted with the city attorney.
The attorney confirmed Martig’s initial belief, and moments later, councilors Kathleen Holmes, Jami Reister, Brad Ness and George Zuccolotto provided the votes for a second time to approve the ordinance.
Pownell indicated that even had a fifth vote been required, she wouldn’t have stood in the way.
Though she may have been opposed to the ordinance, the mayor said she wasn’t interested in holding it up on a technicality.
“I am still planning on voting consistently with the first reading, where I voted no, because I felt pretty strongly that my preference was with the conditional use permit,” Pownell said. “My preference is to not see this held up, because I know the majority of the council has approved it.”