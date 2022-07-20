Last week, plans for the future development of the Fifth and Water redevelopment project in downtown Northfield took a step forward when the Northfield City Council approved a request for qualifications (RFQ) document to disperse to developers.
On March 30, the Northfield News reported the sale of the historic buildings at Fifth and Water streets to the city. The purchase price for the Northfield News building was $1.2 million and $900,000 for the Ameriprise building.
At the time, Ameriprise building owner Eric Frank, a local realtor, said he and his business partner have agreed to the sale of the property.
“We do have a contract to sell the building to the city,” Frank said. “We agreed to terms with the city that both parties are amenable with.” Frank did not want to speak on behalf of the Ameriprise team.
City Administrator Ben Martig said the property acquisitions provide an opportunity to establish an attractive, expanded gateway into downtown that capitalizes on the location adjacent to the historic district, while running along the riverfront. The City Council intends to redevelop the Fifth and Water street area, where the existing liquor store and Ameriprise buildings sit, to be a mixed-use, multi-story complex, housing the new Northfield Liquor Store and other complementary amenities for private and public uses.
“Our community changes and evolves with the passage of time; so too do our buildings and places,” said Mayor Rhonda Pownell. “As this strategic redevelopment project moves forward, we must continue to explore how we may best meet goals to honor our heritage and enhance our buildings and places, creating an even more vibrant, thriving community.”
The Northfield Municipal Liquor Store, currently located across the street from the old News building and next door to the Ameriprise building, has been in business since 1948, and its profits directly support public services and projects.
A city webpage on the development said about the liquor store, “There are many deficiencies with the existing facility. One in particular is its limited accessibility. The upper floor area requires going up stairs, and the lack of overall space makes it hard to maneuver narrow aisles. We need to serve all in our community (including) those who use wheelchairs or have limited mobility.”
Of the proposed solution, the page says, “After comprehensively exploring sites across the city, completing multiple studies and analyses, and years of thought, we’ve got a solution right where we are and look forward to moving this forward.”
City staff and the council agree that making better use of the current liquor store site, along with the neighboring Ameriprise building, is the best possible solution.
“There have been talks about either remodeling or building a new liquor store for the better part of 20 years now,” said Northfield Liquor Operations Manager Brian Whitt. “We’re excited to be part of a redevelopment in beautiful downtown Northfield.”
On the other side of the street, the city has plans to use the newly purchased News building as a temporary liquor store, while the new one is developed. That was the primary reason for the purchase, according to Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson. He noted that, after the redevelopment of the liquor store site is complete, there are a number of possible uses for the old News building, and the city has not yet determined a course for that.
The redevelopment project meets a number of strategic priorities of the city’s strategic plan, including economic vitality, quality facilities and service excellence. This includes maximizing redevelopment opportunities in the urban edge that encourages a more integrated relationship between the downtown and the river.
In addition, prior councils had identified four primary goals of the Northfield Liquor Store: (1) control the sale of alcohol, (2) provide revenue to supplement traditional tax and fee revenues, (3) provide an economic stimulus to the Central Business District and (4) provide a convenient location for residents.
“Purchase of this property allows opportunities for Northfield to deliver a legacy project for this unique place,” said Martig.
The City Council intends to redevelop the existing liquor store site to eventually include a new Northfield Liquor Store as an anchor to the mixed-use, multi-story project for other complementary private and public uses.
Following the RFQ submission, the City Council will designate a review group to interview qualified candidates and, ultimately, offer a recommendation to council for the preferred development group. The council is scheduled to review that recommendation in September.
Interested developers have until Aug. 8 to respond to the RFQ and submit their development qualifications.