Last week, plans for the future development of the Fifth and Water redevelopment project in downtown Northfield took a step forward when the Northfield City Council approved a request for qualifications (RFQ) document to disperse to developers.

The Northfield Municipal Liquor Store has been in business since 1948. Profits from sales support other public services and projects. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The City of Northfield has purchased the Ameriprise building at 411 Water Street and plans to redevelop the existing liquor state site to include a new Northfield Liquor State that would facilitate a mixed-used, multi-story project serving other complimentary private and public uses. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The current Northfield Liquor Store and Ameriprise building, highlighted in blue and red on the left in this graphic, are planned for redevelopment, along with the Reese, Winter and Associates building, highlighted in green, pending its sale. The old Northfield News building, located across the street, will be used as a temporary liquor store during the redevelopment process.
