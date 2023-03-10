Following an initial review process, the city of Northfield has opted to bypass the state requirement for an Environmental Impact Statement for the Cedar Meadows development, fast tracking a project that is set to provide more than 500 new units of housing.
The City Council unanimously backed its Planning Commission’s recommendation Tuesday, allowing Cedar Meadows to proceed with just the Environmental Assessment Worksheet completed last fall through the PC and the city’s Environmental Quality Commission.
Through the EAW process, agencies and members of the public were provided an opportunity to give feedback on the project and express any potential concerns. The bulk of comments received related to concerns about the impact of increased traffic in the area.
The planned new development will be located on the northwest edge of town, at the intersection of North Ave and Cedar Ave. While currently rural in character, the site is located in close proximity to both Northfield Hospital and Clinics and St. Olaf College.
Under preliminary plans submitted to the city last year, the development would include approximately 53 detached villas, 26 single-family homes, eight duplexes (16 units), four triplexes (12 units), a 63-unit senior co-op, and room for additional apartment buildings.
So many additional units of housing would provide a much needed boost to the city’s currently very limited supply of housing stock. A 2021 analysis found that the city’s vacancy rate is below 0.5%, in line with other nearby communities but a fraction of what is seen as a healthy level.
In that context, the council has expressed clear support for the project. Councilor Brad Ness thanked city staff for their leadership in putting together a substantive EAW that helped reduce the need for the much lengthier process of putting together an EIS.
“I think this a good project,” said Ness. “I appreciate the staff time in getting all this, looking at the state statute and not requiring an EIS, which would have taken years.”
However, the intersection is not currently designed to handle the kind of traffic associated with so many additional units of housing. With Cedar Avenue currently controlled by Rice and Dakota counties, the city’s ability to implement infrastructure improvements is limited.
Ensuring safe road travel isn’t the city’s only concern. In its Strategic Plan and Climate Action Plan, the city has committed to safeguarding Northfield’s “small town feel” and reducing pollution by encouraging residents to utilize alternative forms of transportation, like walking and biking.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell said that, for the Cedar Meadows site, much more must be done in the future to accommodate pedestrians in particular. While she voted to bypass the EIS requirement at Tuesday’s meeting, Pownell said that her continued support for the project is contingent on accommodations to make the site more walkable.
Pownell, whose comments were interrupted several times by technical difficulties, expressed particular concern that, absent accommodations, kids could be forced to cross a busy highway in order to get to a neighborhood playground.
“I don’t want to see a playground desert like we have with Northfield Estates, where there’s no playground, and kids have to cross Highway 3 to get to a neighborhood park,” Pownell said. “That’s completely unacceptable.”
More action
In other business, the council also signed off on partnering with Rice County to implement a roughly $1 million grant over the next three years, which will enable Rice County’s Mobile Opioid Support Team to build on the work it has done over the last four years.
While the item was part of the consent agenda, Police Chief Mark Elliott and Rice County Behavioral Health Services Unit Supervisor Dante Hummel-Langerfeld gave a presentation on the programming that is currently offered and potential additions.
Rice County is also receiving about $600,000 through legal settlements with the opioid manufacturers. However, this money is spread out over 18 years, meaning that the county will receive little more than $30,000 annually through the settlement.
Hummel-Langerfeld said that Rice County’s model is unique and has become a model for others. It brings together local government, law enforcement and health care providers to provide comprehensive support for those struggling with opioid addiction.
While the sample size may be small, Hummel-Langerfeld and Elliott touted data showing opioid overdose deaths dropping in Rice County even as they have spiked statewide. They credited this to a focus on addressing the gaps left by traditional treatment center-based care.
The new funding will enable Rice County to build on its approach while following other successful national models such as “Post Booking Diversion,” through which law enforcement agencies will redirect those struggling with addiction into treatment.
For those preparing to go into treatment for their opioid addiction, safe supportive housing will now be provided thanks to the grant. Post-treatment housing will also be made available for those exiting recovery programs and seeking to get back on their feet.
The new programs will be continuously evaluated and are likely to morph a bit over the next three years to meet community needs. Elliott said the county and its partners would gather as much data and feedback as possible, with an eye to filling gaps in the current system.
“We’re going to use an evidence-based approach,” Elliott said. “We’re going to gather the data of the folks that we’ve served, where we’re serving them, what programs we’re serving them, what are the most effective and what are the least effective. With that data, it will inform our opinion of where we go from there.”