Following an initial review process, the city of Northfield has opted to bypass the state requirement for an Environmental Impact Statement for the Cedar Meadows development, fast tracking a project that is set to provide more than 500 new units of housing.

Cedar Meadows 1

The planned Cedar Meadows development would add over 500 new units to Northfield's housing stock. (Photo courtesy of the city of Northfield)
Cedar Meadows 3.png

The Cedar Meadows development is planned for northwest Northfield, near the hospital. (Graphic courtesy of the city of Northfield)
Cedar Meadows 2

The Cedar Meadows housing development in Northfield would offer a variety of housing options. (Graphic courtesy of the city of Northfield)

