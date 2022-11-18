Tuesday night's Northfield City Council meeting included a hodgepodge of actions.
First, councilors approved the abstract of votes cast in the Nov. 8 general election. City Clerk Lynette Peterson read the official results declaring the following officials as elected: Councilor At Large Davin Sokup, Councilor Ward 1 Kathleen Holmes, and Councilor Ward 4 Jessica Peterson White. Sokup and Holmes will take their seats in January, while Peterson White will continue in hers.
Dam project
The biggest item the council approved was a professional service agreement with Barr Engineering for the Ames Mill Dam Phase I project, details of which were shared by David Bennett, public works director/city engineer. Bennett explained that, as part of the 2020 Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan, the Ames Mill Dam reconstruction/removal study will explore the impacts related to the removal/replacement of the dam to activate the Cannon River to more uses.
"The Cannon River is a designated state water trail, and the dam is a barrier to canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and it's environmentally derogating to the river's ecological health. The dam also has a historical designation that will be analyzed in conjunction with the processes established with the state of Minnesota," he said.
Barr Engineering is an experienced firm related to work with dams. It has previous work with Post Consumer Brands related to this dam, and it has completed numerous dam studies, analyzing rehabilitation/removal as part of efforts to restore active uses to the river and improve ecological health.
The phase 1 study will look at dam maintenance options, as well as different alternatives and impacts related to the dam removal, and it will identify a preferred alternative based on input from boards and commissions, the public, and regulatory bodies (DNR, SHPO, Army Core). This work will kick off in late 2022 and be completed in fall 2023.
Parks and rec survey
Moving onto a review of the Northfield Parks and Recreation Capital Investment Plan public engagement survey results, the council heard a report from the 292 Design Group, Pros Consulting, and Damon Farber.
To recap, Bennett explained that the proposed capital investment plan is a 10-year investment into the parks and recreation system. The park and recreation plan should provide for all ages and abilities, and have the diversity within the system to provide better access to parks and recreation amenities throughout the community.
More than 125 people participated in the five in-person and virtual community meetings held between Aug. 31 and Oct. 31. At those meetings, the public was asked to rank order where they thought funds should be used to improve Northfield's parks and recreation.
Based on the comments from the public forums and the survey results that 942 people responded to, the top five areas that deserve attention include (in rank order): more year-round facilities; enhanced riverfront amenities; more paved trails; more and improved restroom facilities in parks; and improved natural areas surrounding parks and trails.
Other comments supplied by survey participants included: "replace ice rink; build a splash pad; add more activities for older adults, such as pickleball courts; add lights to the skate park; more indoor recreational opportunities for all ages; and add more challenging equipment for older kids at play areas."
The top five Northfield areas that should see immediate attention are (in rank order): Bridge Square; FiftyNorth; River Walk; Central Park and Memorial Park/pool/skate park.
Bennett said his plan was shared with the community through an online survey and public meetings. A lot of feedback was received, and the summary of the feedback was shared. The online survey was by far the largest source of input, with nearly 1,000 survey respondents.
There was, overall, strong support for the plan, with most likely some minor modifications to the draft plan before the final is brought back to the council in January, Bennett said.