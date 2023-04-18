After hearing strong support for improvements to park and recreation facilities, the Northfield City Council plans to go to voters to help support its ambitious vision of dramatic upgrades and new amenities in Riverside Park and other city parks.
Under its current strategic plan, the council has set a goal of having all park facilities judged as satisfactory or above and exceeding community expectations. Out of that commitment came a 10-year parks investment plan, which councilors adopted at the beginning of this year.
While several outside consultants were brought in to help the council put together the plan, the final product was heavily shaped by community feedback. Nearly 1,000 comments were received through an online survey system, and more perspectives heard at public meetings.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell argued that the aggressive proposed investment in the parks and recreation system is, in part, an equity issue. Regardless of what part of the city a person lives in, she said that they should be able to easily access to high quality recreational opportunities.
Most comments were supportive of increased parks investment, but there does appear to be a limit to Northfield’s tax tolerance. City Engineer Dave Bennett said that, while finance was not a central topic of the survey, support began to drop off for projects with projected public funding over $30 million.
Ice arena
One high-priced flagship proposal to improve the parks and recreation system has already been rejected by voters. In 2018, a referendum on whether or not to build a $21.2 million community arena in southwest Northfield was rejected by a 55% to 45% margin.
The proposed funding package brought to the council April 11 would place a significantly lower funding burden on the city, thanks to a partnership with Northfield Public Schools. The city would still fund $9 million, or half of the project cost, through tax abatement dollars.
The school district’s portion would be $6 million, with $2 million raised from private donations and $1 million from sale of the existing building. The district’s portion of the project could potentially be funded through its lease levy authority.
City Administrator Ben Martig said that, although the 2018 referendum may have gone down to defeat, there still appears to be strong support for public ice. However, he said that particular referendum was doomed by the complex nature of the proposal on offer.
Martig said that one factor driving the district’s interest in supporting the ice rink project is its declining enrollment, which has led to budget cuts. Superintendent Matt Hillmann and other district leaders believe that a new arena could help them to attract and retain families.
Councilor Jami Reister said that, with many families enjoying greater choice than ever in terms of where they live and work, well maintained public facilities like an ice arena could be a draw. She said that it could also provide significant opportunities for local businesses.
“I’ve developed more of a holistic approach to the ice arena,” she said. “It’s not just a hockey family thing; it’s a community thing.”
Sales tax for parks
The proposed Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan represents another expensive proposed investment in the city’s park system. To help fund the improvements contained therein, councilors discussed going to voters with a proposed half-cent sales tax increase.
The proposed tax increase could provide about $14 million in funding over the next 20 years. In total, the Riverfront Enhancement Action Plan includes about $15.8 million in proposed improvements over the coming decade plus $3.3 million in maintenance.
Bridge Square Park, Babcock Park and Sechler Park would each receive about $4 million worth of upgrades. Bridge Square is currently Northfield’s most utilized park, and it’s slated to be the first park improved under the Council’s plan.
The council first began working to “reimagine” Bridge Square Park as a more inclusive and inviting space, with a particular focus on accommodating greater foot traffic. This work eventually led to the adoption of the Bridge Square Final Concept Plan by the council last year.
Another initiative that was again driven by community feedback, the Bridge Square Concept Plan seeks to de-emphasize the presence of cars and enhance the park’s connection with the river, as well as its ability to host large events comfortably and safely — from the Defeat of Jesse James Days activities to Taste of Northfield to Winter Walk.
Though Babcock Park and Sechler Park are not as central to city events as Bridge Square, which has been deemed “Northfield’s Living Room” according to the city website, both will receive significant new amenities of interest to those of many different backgrounds.
Among them are a BMX park, a kayak/canoe launch, new multi-use trail, rental storage and repair facility and plaza at Babcock Park, plus several new trails, a new “iconic” shelter, a new pedestrian bridge, and a fitness focused playground at Sechler Park.
As for the new sales tax, Councilor Jessica Peterson White said that, as a downtown business owner herself, she didn’t believe a small sales tax increase would significantly affect sales. Instead, she expects that many of those who visit the upgraded parks will likely buy something from a local store.
“When (people) visit the community to go to the ice arena, or the parks, or the river, they usually also stop and buy something,” she said. “So this seems like a really rational, straightforward way to fund this.”
CRC support
$18.6 million in renovations and upgrades to the Northfield Community Resource Center have also been recommended. $15 million of that would pay for new amenities at FiftyNorth, including a new walking track, a renovation of the locker room and program areas, and a parking lot/patio expansion.
Bennett and Martig said that, while the upfront price tag might be strikingly high, a smaller, less expensive package of renovations and additions to FiftyNorth’s facilities, or just a simple “refresh,” could potentially make sense as well.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell was inclined to further explore a suggestion from Bennett that FiftyNorth could partner with Northfield Public Schools to provide shared access to amenities, which both entities have expressed interest in adding, such as the walking track.
“I think there’s a tremendous opportunity for us to partner with the school district for a recreational facility,” she said.
Like Bridge Square, FiftyNorth is already a regional attraction, offering facilities that already well exceed what are available in other communities. Accordingly, Councilor Brad Ness suggested that the city should look at ways to fund it that would impact non-residents as well.
“A regional draw needs regional money,” he said. “There’s got to be a way to hit up those areas that people are coming from.”
Martig said that one option could be to reach out to other local government entities, like Rice County and the city of Dundas, to see if they’d be willing to chip in funding. Another option could be to charge non-residents higher fees for utilizing FiftyNorth’s facilities.
Another $10 million could go to facility upgrades at other parks throughout the city. Among the new amenities proposed are splash pads, trails and basketball courts. To fund those investments and perhaps the FiftyNorth upgrades as well, the city could call for a separate levy referendum.
While expressing support for the proposed improvements, Councilor Kathleen Holmes expressed concern about how the proposed FiftyNorth investments would fare in a vote. She added that she wouldn’t support holding a vote alongside any potential referendum from Northfield Public Schools.
“I feel more strongly in supporting what the school district is trying to do, as opposed to revamping FiftyNorth,” she said.