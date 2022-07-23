SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 489 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
RICE STEELE WASECA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FARIBAULT, OWATONNA, AND WASECA.
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Steele,
southwestern Goodhue and southeastern Rice Counties through 115 PM
CDT...
At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Nerstrand to near Medford to 8 miles
southwest of Owatonna. Movement was east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Nerstrand around 1240 PM CDT.
Kenyon around 1250 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Wanamingo,
Zumbrota, Goodhue and Pine Island.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 35 between mile markers 35 and 50.
U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 170 and 182.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for
south central Minnesota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in
effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Northfield City Council members and staff held their recent meeting in the Police Department's training room rather than at City Hall. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The Northfield City Council heard about Northfield Area Fire Rescue Services (NAFRS) cost increases and talked about the city's 2023-24 budget at a work session at the Northfield Police Department's training room July 19.
Interim Fire Chief Tom Nelson explained the NAFRS budget was higher for 2023, due to five key reasons: the cost of hiring and training new recruits; the increased number of fire calls; the higher utility costs; increased fuel costs; and additional software expenses.
Nelson explained that the 32-strong Northfield force was fortunate their predecessors didn't resign, but instead retired. He said, even with the resident firefighters called sleepers who live upstairs at the Fifth Street and Highway 3 station, "There's now a struggle for daytime calls made by volunteers."
Nelson said there's a real need for a full-time fire chief, not simply part-time, as has been the standard.
Councilor Brad Ness, who sits on the NAFRS board, said Northfield pays 72%, rural townships pay 22% and Dundas pays 6% of the costs now.
"I want to thank Tom for the excellent job he's done for the past six months," said Ness. "He's turned around the department and gotten things pulled together."
Nelson said NAFRS would begin exploring whether to change the joint powers agreement in place now with Dundas, area townships and rural boards to a taxing district, a long-time consideration for the service.
"This change would show up on resident's property taxes," said Nelson.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell asked if NAFRS does fire inspections at mobile homes, like those in Viking Terrace. Nelson said fire education includes helping residents install smoke detectors, but his force does not do fire code enforcement in private homes.
The final topic on the agenda at the meeting was the 2023-24 budget. Bennett said his department would soon be asking for input from residents to prioritize which capital investment projects, like splash pads and baseball fields, should take precedent in future park and recreation investment plans.
