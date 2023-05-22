Northfield’s City Council has approved a request to add a parklet to the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Division Street, siding with local businesses who wanted the extra outdoor gathering space over others concerned about the loss of parking.

Parklet4.JPG

The Northwest corner of Fifth and Division, in front of Farmstead Bike Shop, is where a third parklet is set to be installed in the city of Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Parklet4.JPG

Parklet2.JPG

Northfield currently has two parklets on Division Street; this one is located in front of the Hideaway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Parklet3.JPG

Each parklet comes with two signs designed by the City of Northfield. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

