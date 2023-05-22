Northfield’s City Council has approved a request to add a parklet to the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Division Street, siding with local businesses who wanted the extra outdoor gathering space over others concerned about the loss of parking.
As amended by the council, the parklet would be present during the 2023 warm weather season only, rather than the two seasons initially proposed. To make space for the parklet, a handicapped parking space would be relocated across the street.
A parklet is a sidewalk extension that provides more space and amenities for people using the street. Usually parklets are installed on parking lanes and use several parking spaces.
The new parklet will be the third along a two-block stretch of Division Street. City Administrator Ben Martig said that the city had initially looked at adding the parklet to the Fifth Street side of the intersection but that the slope of that block would have added complications.
While the parklet will be open to all, Farmstead Bike Shop will be responsible for keeping tables clean. The arrangement will be similar to that which the city shares with the other two businesses next to parklets, Hideaway Coffee Shop and Goodbye Blue Monday Coffeehouse.
The new parklet is the brainchild of Farmstead Bike Shop Manager Marty Larson, who previously was manager at Tandem Bagels. In his prior position, Larson helped to maintain the parklet which now sits in front of Blue Monday.
In addition to keeping tables cleared, Farmstead will partner with the city to help “beautify” the parklet. In addition to adding some plants to the space, the barriers which will demarcate it from the surrounding street and parking spaces are likely to be painted.
Farmstead will have responsibility for coming up with the public art design, which will then undergo a city review. Arts and Council Commission authorization and a Public Arts Committee review will be required for any proposed art display to go forward.
Larson told the council that his experience in maintaining the parklet outside of Tandem was mostly positive, and that the parklet was very well used. Now, he says the new parklet will help his business to complement bike sales and outdoor rentals with food and beverage sales.
“(Parklets) are frequently utilized as public gathering spaces through the course of the warm season,” he said. “I hope that once this does go through it will provide an additional gathering space for our customers and the community.”
The parklet was approved against the wishes of Dan Corbett, the owner of nearby Corbett Chiropractic. Dr. Corbett presented to the Council a petition signed by a half-dozen local business owners and other community members who also oppose the parklet.
Corbett was primarily concerned by the loss of two parking spaces downtown at a time when parking in the area is already in short supply. He said that those concerns are very broadly shared by residents and business owners in the downtown area.
“I’m for more parking and not more parklets,” he said. “If we had more time, I would have gotten probably hundreds of signatures.”
Corbett argued that the additional parklet is unnecessary because there are two nearby parklets, which are regularly not in use, and that moreover it should be the responsibility of businesses to provide seating for customers if they so desire.
“If someone wants to eat crepes and drink coffee, that’s not the city’s job to make sure they have the square footage to do that,” he said. “Business owners should make sure they have the square footage they need.”
After hearing Corbett’s concerns, City Councilor Brad Ness made a motion to deny the parklet request, which died for lack of a second. Ness said he largely objected to the process, arguing that not nearly enough planning has been done.
“Someone walked into city hall and asked for a parklet and now we’re hearing about it?” The council needs to determine how many of these things we want,” he said.
Ness said that Northfield’s Park & Recreation Advisory Board should review parklet requests and that the city should consider them more broadly within the context of broader analysis of the city’s downtown parking issues.
Other councilors expressed strong support for adding the new parklet. Councilor Jessica Peterson-White said that in her experience as a downtown business owner, the parklets are heavily used, not just by customers of specific businesses but by the community at large.
“As someone who spends almost every day of the week downtown, my ‘anecdata’ would suggest that the parklets we have are very heavily used and very popular with visitors and shoppers downtown,” she said.
Peterson-White added that the popularity of parklets contributes to a broader atmosphere of “vibrancy” in downtown Northfield. That said, she said there’s a clear need for additional parking downtown - especially that of the van-accessible variety.
“It’s one of the notes that we hear most often in the intense debates about preserving maximum parking downtown, that some people need to park close to where they’re going,” she said. “It is an important point to consider as we look at the overall parking environment, and I’m sure that will be a part of the parking study.
Councilor Jami Reister concurred, saying that parklets add “charm” to downtown while providing valuable community gathering spaces. Reister said she’s received a significant number of emails from constituents who support additional parklets.
Despite the strong overall support for parklets, safety was an issue raised by several Councilors. Councilor George Zuccolotto raised concerns about downtown traffic speeds, while Reister was concerned that the proposed accessibility ramp could be exposed to traffic.
“If we are thinking about having people who use a wheelchair or stroller come down at an angle and then go into the parklet, please think about how people cut that corner all the time,” Reister said. “I want us to do that safely so that people are not in the line of traffic.”