After hearing two presentations to recognize the elementary school winners of a poster pollution prevention contest and an update by Age Friendly Northfield regarding a recent survey, city councilors got down to business last Tuesday evening and focused most of the duration of the three-and-a-half-hour meeting on one topic: sidewalk chalking.
Sidewalk chalking
After early business and a short break, the council returned to the amendment it discussed on May 17; the ordinance regarding the use of sidewalk chalk on public property. City Administrator Ben Martig said the three options before the councilors were all legal and defensible.
Councilors voted 4-3 to pass the first reading of an amendment ordinance that would allow sidewalk chalking throughout the city, except in the historic downtown. Mayor Rhonda Pownell and councilors Brad Ness and Suzie Nakasian voted against. Councilors Jessica Peterson-White, George Zuccolotto, Jami Reister and Clarice Grenier-Grabau.
The amendment will come back for a second vote at the June 21 meeting, where it will be on the regular agenda again, making it open for discussion.
While the vote passed, it wasn't without argument.
City Attorney Chris Hood, of Flaherty & Hood, P.A., joined the meeting electronically.
Councilor Ness asked about being content neutral.
"Are we neutral on content?" he asked. "If you can find that line, good luck."
Attorney Hood said the issue regarding content should not be construed in any way to regulate speech or hamper an individual from exercising his or her rights to free speech.
Mayor Pownell asked if that includes messages that are chalked on the sidewalks of a park during a public event, such as Pride in the Park, which was held at Central Park on June 4. Hood replied that removing that content depends on the circumstances for the specific event.
Protesters writing on a sidewalk is the same as holding a sign or erecting a billboard, Hood said. Martig offered that special event permits are granted to groups by the city, so public events and private events have clear distinctions.
"This is where it gets a little sticky," said Pownell.
After some momentary back and forth regarding Roberts Rules of Order, the councilors withdrew a motion and a second. Councilor Jessica Peterson White thanked her colleagues for "persevering through this mess" and then said the sidewalk chalking ordinance is not enforced unless someone complains. Then she read the amended ordinance which states the historic downtown would be a "no chalk zone."
Councilor Ness asked Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott if zoning downtown would create a problem. "It may create some confusion with folks," Elliott said, "but we can enforce it. My concern is if someone can write over the sidewalk chalking. What do we say in the future about that?"
Councilor Reister said, with all due respect, that she didn't see why this would pose a problem for police.
"Are we making a mountain out of a molehill?" she asked. "I am not sold on making more work for the police, and also, what makes the historic district so special that it can't withstand markings?"
Councilor Nakasian said that the mountain here is the content of the speech, which is relevant.
"I have the right to erase a swastika with a bucket of water," she said.
Mayor Pownell steered the council back to an open discussion.
"I don't like side chalk on Bridge Square," said Ness. "We don't allow bikes or skateboards there either."
"That's a safety issue," said Reister. "That's not the same as chalk."
"This is not about hopscotch or turtles or smiley faces," she Pownell. "This is about pushing the boundaries and creating unwelcome space that remains longer than 24 hours."