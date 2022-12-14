Amid the gifts, glitter, tinsel and trimmings that surround the winter holiday season, for some people there’s an undercurrent of sorrow, despair and sadness that blocks the cheer and merriment like a black cloud.
This wrenching bleakness and despair coincides with the shortest day and longest night of the year — the winter solstice — hence the nickname Blue Christmas. That day generally takes place on or around Dec. 21.
Musician Richard Collman explained that this merry and bright time of year is just as often filled with grief and lament, experienced by some people, especially caregivers and those grieving a loved one’s death.
To address this annual temperament, two area churches, with sponsorship by a third, are offering services designed to promote peace, healing, comfort and hope.
Northfield United Methodist Church pastor Rachel McIver Morey explained in the November newsletter: Our theme for Advent is “Hope in the Dark,” borrowed from the writing of activist and essayist Rebecca Solnit. “One of her throughlines as a writer is that despair, while tempting, is useless and gives permission to us to give into all our worst tendencies,” she said.
“Hope, by contrast,” she continued, “is quite practical as a posture toward the world and others. It demands engagement, energy, and attentiveness. It is a product of believing, deep in our souls, that we and the rest of the world around us remain unfinished. God’s work is not yet complete in us or around us. Advent’s promise is that the divine goodness we see in human form in the person of Jesus is at work in the dark, finishing what God started in the gracious act of creation itself.”
First UCC senior pastor Cindy Maddox said the Blue Christmas service offers church members a chance to openly grieve the losses of the year or “to lean into the heartache that this season may evoke for some of us”, even amid the bright lights and cheer commonly associated with the season.
Rev. Lauren Baske Davis, associate minister at First UCC, said many people struggle to find joy this time of year. “We want to provide a space for community members to lament together and not be alone,” she said. “The solstice is a time when we traditionally hold a candle against the darkness. We want people to be able to find rest, quiet, contemplation and meaning. Darkness can be holy too.”
Understanding that some people may not automatically believe this time of year deserves celebrations of cheer, joy and laughter is significant.
“I’ve been associated with these services for the last 20 years,” said Collman. “Many people may not have happy memories of Christmas past. They may just need a place to sit quietly, get away from technology, light a candle and say a prayer.”
Collman said this month’s solstice services held at United Methodist Church, sponsored by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and First United Church of Christ offer a contemplative atmosphere, with candles, music, prayers, poetry and stillness.
“Grief takes many shapes and sizes. We have all had a difficult year. Come to this service for peace and healing to address our pain, our loss, find peace and silence, and to experience anointing for healing for yourself or others” reads the UMC church bulletin.
Collman said the services are designed for healing as we move from darkness to more light, from sorrow to hope. He said it is not unusual for some church goers to just sit in the pew and cry during the entire service.
Sometimes in our busy world, we just need to be silent for a few moments in a purposeful and meaningful way, he said.
“I believe in this this service,” Collman continued. “It’s so worth doing to anyone who needs it.”