Amid the gifts, glitter, tinsel and trimmings that surround the winter holiday season, for some people there’s an undercurrent of sorrow, despair and sadness that blocks the cheer and merriment like a black cloud.

candles and tree

Lighting candles, stringing holiday lights and outlining sidewalks and driveways with luminaries are just a few ways remember loved ones during the winter holidays. (File photo/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments