Wonder and excitement.
Those are the two states of being Michelle Martin hopes her students reach when they experience nature.
Martin, a fourth- and fifth-grade teacher at Prairie Creek Community School in Northfield, recently picked up a statewide award for her “outstanding, ongoing efforts in infusing environmental education into school curriculum.” Martin won the 2022 Formal Environmental Educator of the Year Award from the Minnesota Association for Environmental Education.
For 20 years, Martin has been an environmental education leader and innovator at Prairie Creek Community School. For two decades — which is the duration of the school’s public charter school existence — she’s been l”going for a ramble” into the Castle Rock-area school’s surrounding landscape.
“We’ve sat in creeks, shifted through dirt and mud, and climbed trees,” she said. “Always to help them find a connection with nature.”
Martin said she believes that, if the students place trust and value in what they’ve learned about nature and the outdoors, they will hopefully “live it, love it and protect it.”
Every Wednesday — no matter that weather — Martin takes her students outdoors for a ramble. They’ve learned how to properly dress for the elements, how to collect data, ways to make identifications, and how to record their observations. Many days, the take their lunch outdoors as well.
“Kids learn how to be outside,” she said. “They learn how to use knives, saws and start fires. They become proud of being outdoorsy and begin to trust the work they do on the prairies and in the woods.”
Some days they barely take 20 steps before a student will spy an oak leaf, or algae or fungus or something else that requires further inspection. She often carries a jeweler’s loop in the field so students can take turns really studying an object close-up and in-depth.
Martin said her favorite phrase during these backfield rambles is, “I didn’t know to wonder about this until now.”
With an English degree from Harvard University and a master’s in elementary education from Columbia University, Martin said her previous career involved advertising national brands for Procter & Gamble in her hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio.
After a while, Martin said she grew weary of the 80-hour corporate workdays. She wanted a change.
Martin said her years of volunteering with Girl Scouts troops and the many family trips she took to National Parks principally to study geology certainly influenced her decision to segway away from advertising and move into elementary education and the environment.
“She is the very embodiment of the school’s mission to nurture a close connection with nature and promote environmental stewardship,” said Simon Tyler, Prairie Creek’s executive director.
Tyler said Martin was at the forefront of developing the popular Wild Wednesday Program at the school. One day a week, the entire school engages in focused, multi-age forest school activities that incorporates class curriculum, intrinsically motivating students to learn.
In his nomination letter, Tyler said Martin has led both by example and engendered a culture of collaboration by mentoring new teachers into the fourth and fifth grade team.
“Always an innovator, Michelle’s outdoor learning activities are interdisciplinary, and she utilizes her deep knowledge of the natural world to create both planned and emergent experiences that connect to math, science, social studies, art and reading standards,” he said.
“She designed outdoor learning spaces, working with volunteers and onors to create a fireplace circle of log seating in the woods,” Tyler said. “This work inspired us to establish a more permanent pavilion for outdoor learning and additional circle spaces around the school grounds.”
As well as beyond the school grounds.
For 20 years, Martin has taken fifth graders to the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland, MN. To prepare for this excursion, Tyler said she plans shorter overnight camping experiences and many visits to nature preserves and regional parks.
Martin said she hopes students at the progressive school benefit from authentic learning technics when they are out in the natural world.
“My hope is that they always broaden their sense of discovery,” she said.