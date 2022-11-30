Wonder and excitement.

IMG_3982.jpg

Prairie Creek Community School students experience the joys of outdoor learning with award-winning teacher Michelle Martin. (Photo courtesy of Prairie Creek Community School)
Prairie5.JPG

Michelle Martin holds the homemade journey stick she often takes on rambles with her Prairie Creek elementary students. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Prairie6.JPG

Prairie Creek Community School provides boots and outerwear for students who can spend as much as one-fifth of their school time learning outdoors. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Prairie8.JPG

Prairie Creek Community School environmental education teacher Michelle Martin holds a wooden stool used by her students in the field during “Wild Wednesday” rambles. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_3980.jpg

Much of what students learn from nature is acquired through careful observation, sometimes even looking through a jeweler’s loop in the field. (Photo courtesy of Prairie Creek Community School)
IMG_3964.jpg

Award-winning environmental education instructor Michelle Martin with students actively learning outdoors. (Photo courtesy of Prairie Creek Community School)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Did You Know?

Michelle Martin has a long collaboration with John Latimer on a series of student-centered podcasts as part of the KAXE Radio Phenology project. The recorded observations from Prairie Creek Community School students in the field are often broadcast on Northland Radio at 7 a.m. Tuesdays. The public radio stations KAXE 91.7 FM and KBXE 90.5 FM run a weekly phenology talk podcast that tracks changes in the seasons hosted by Latimer. 

