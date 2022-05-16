Exquisite craftsmanship.
That's the first thing you notice about Matt Wehling's beautifully handmade violin bows.
Attention to detail.
That's the second thing you notice, as you rotate the bow to inspect the four gorgeous pieces of matching seashells positioned for decoration and purpose.
Amazing wood.
That's the third thing you notice, as you inspect the pernambuco wood imported from Brazil. "It's the national symbol for Brazil and quite expensive," he said proudly. "That wood needs to sit for five to ten years before it can be used."
Because of that stipulation, Wehling said he has many safe and secure storage places for the highly-prized wood, both here and in the Twin Cities.
The fourth thing you notice is that background materials about Wehling, referring to him as an "internationally renowned violin bowmaker."
When he was growing up in Cottage Grove, Wehling made guitars as a hobby. After studying chemistry at the University of Minnesota, he eventually returned to crafting objects out of wood.
"The bow was developed in France in 1800," Wehling said from his corner perch, deep inside his basement studio surrounded by the tools of his art: slats of wood, wood cutters, scissors, strings, plastic bags of shell fragments, music CDs, and compact speakers. One eastern facing window brings in natural light above his swing arm workbench lamp.
Wehling estimates he's made 400 bows since he returned to Minnesota from France in 2001. He moved to Northfield a year later.
In 1995, he learned the French art of bow making from two traditional French masters during a five-year apprenticeship in Brittany, France. He has accumulated a number of awards for his work including five Gold Medals from the Violin Society of America and First and Second place awards from the 2011 City of Paris Competition.
When he was younger, Wehling said he could make a bow in 50-60 hours of concentrated work. Today, he said he's "not as driven" to finish a bow as quickly because of the requirements of daily life.
"I spend hours finding the exact shells with the matching hint of blue motley coloring to use," he said. "All those things add up."
Now, with a more limited work schedule, he no longer repairs bows and limits his bows to be used for violins, cellos and violas, not for bass. He estimates it takes him about three weeks to make one bow.
"I don't just make a bow," he said. "I make a bow for a person."
Wehling said he's probably made more bows for musicians in New York and Chicago than in Minneapolis and St. Paul. He knows that four musicians in the Minneapolis Orchestra and two in the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra who have his bows.
As a fan of all genres of music, Wehling said he plays mandolin and sometimes fiddle. "I like to play Irish music," he said. Wehling will be playing at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S. on June 25.
Presentation at Cannon Valley Makers
On Sunday, May 22, Wehling will give a presentation on the history of the modern violin bow and the potential integration of modern tools into this traditional art. He said the first half hour will likely be devoted to history, while the second half hour will cover working with the three machines he acquired through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council.
"The new machines make me feel more versatile," he said.
The next section of the demonstration will showcase violinist Rolf Haas, a frequent guest musician with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra who also has Northfield ties. Haas will demonstrate how different bows can drastically alter the tone of a violin.
The event is a Capstone project, as part of Wehling's 2021 grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, through a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.
"I'm really excited Rolf's coming," he said. "Different bows make different sounds and he will show the triangular connection between the player, the bow and the instrument."
According to promotional materials, Haas has won numerous prizes at competitions and has been featured in concerts at festivals such as Meadowmount, NY, the International Summer String Academy, Czech Republic, the Sommer-Akademie at the Mozarteum, Salzburg, Austria, and many others.
In addition to his classical playing, Haas is a respected hip-hop artist (emcee/producer) and is one of the founding members of "Nocturnal Unit" with three cousins and a sister.
"He's so good and uses so many skill sets," said Wehling.