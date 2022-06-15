An author and illustrator from Northfield visited Buckham West senior Center Tuesday to share about the process of writing her two books. Sharon K. Henry read both books and talked to attendees about the illustrations she drew.
Caregiver support/senior center programming staff member Brenda Johnson said the program was one of many pandemic-canceled events the senior center has rescheduled.
Henry's first book, “Good Day, Sad Day, Same Day: A Day with My Mommy, Who Has Bipolar Disorder,” was written about a child going through the challenge of understanding his mother’s bipolar disorder.
The book, Henry said, was written from personal experience and was published in 2018. It tells the story of Henry’s daughter and grandson, and the ways that Henry tried to help him understand his mother’s mental illness.
Wanting to find a book to share with him at the time, Henry wasn’t able to find any and decided to write her own.
"I wrote this book to help people talk to their young kids about mental illnesses," Henry told the handful of attendees of the program. "I want kids to feel OK and like they are still loved though their parents have a mental illness."
Enjoying the process of writing about her life experiences, Henry wrote her second children’s book “Just Fishing,” during the pandemic. The book was published last spring.
The story depicts a father and his two sons helping each other while trying to catch fish. The rhyming book shows readers how they can find peace and tranquility while spending time out on the lake with family.
As a child, Henry said her father would take the family fishing. Though the fishing trips were rare since they were a busy farming family, Henry said the trips gave the family last memories of special times together. The front and back covers include photos of Henry and her family while on their fishing adventures.
The book is illustrated by Henry in watercolor paints. Henry earned a degree in commercial art and went on to teach art.
After reading both stories to attendees, Henry pulled out the storyboards she uses to sketch out the illustrations. After she has the illustrations colored, she puts them into a photo album and types up the text to paste to the image. Her books have around 500 words and follow a 32-page format.
Books were also available for attendees to purchase. Henry donated a copy of each book to Buckham West for its members.
Henry has several ideas for her next book. Along with a story called, “Sweet and Sour Daisy,” about her own cat, Henry also has the desire to write a modern day tall tale.