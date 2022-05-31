spotlight Northfield area election filings Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.Tuesday is the last day candidates can file.Davin Sokup is running for the Northfield City Council at-large seat vacated by Clarice Grabau who is running for Senate District 58.Kathleen Holmes is running for Northfield City Council Ward 1, a seat that is currently held by Suzie Nakasian, who has not filed as of Tuesday morning.Jessica Peterson White is running for re-election for Northfield City Council Ward 4. As of Tuesday morning, she is running unopposed.Here are some other filings from the area:Rice County Sheriff: Jesse Thomas, Ross Spicer, Richard BaileyRice County Attorney: John Fossum, Brian MortensonRice County Commissioner District 3: Steven J. Hauer, David J. MillerRice County Commissioner District 4: Steve UnderdahlRice County soil and water supervisor District 3: No candidate has filed.Rice County soil and water supervisor District 5: Richard F. PetersonSenate District 58: Bill Lieske, R; Clarice Grabau, DFLHouse District 58A: Gary Bruggenthies, R; Kristi Pursell, DFL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rice County Commissioner Politics District Candidate Steven J. Hauer David J. Miller John Fossum General Election Senate Office Election Bill Lieske Supervisor Northfield City Council Clarice Grabau Soil Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Superintendent reflects on cuts: middle school world language program, elementary English Learner teachers Eagle sculpture to be installed soon at Northfield intersection Local business continue to grapple with labor shortage St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Northfield boys golf claim Big 9 Championship Upcoming Events Jun 1 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Jun 1, 2022 Jun 2 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Jun 2, 2022 Jun 3 Unity on Division Fri, Jun 3, 2022 Jun 4 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 5 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Jun 5, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Around the Web Replication-Deficient JYNNEOS Recommended for Orthopoxvirus DDW: AI Outperforms Patients in Characterizing Stool Samples ‘Pinocchio’ Trailer: See Tom Hanks & Cynthia Erivo in Disney+ Movie (VIDEO) Majority of New Tobacco Users Aged 14 to 17 in 2019 Vaped Daily