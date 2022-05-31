The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.

Tuesday is the last day candidates can file.

Davin Sokup is running for the Northfield City Council at-large seat vacated by Clarice Grabau who is running for Senate District 58.

Kathleen Holmes is running for Northfield City Council Ward 1, a seat that is currently held by Suzie Nakasian, who has not filed as of Tuesday morning.

Jessica Peterson White is running for re-election for Northfield City Council Ward 4. As of Tuesday morning, she is running unopposed.

Here are some other filings from the area:

Rice County Sheriff: Jesse Thomas, Ross Spicer, Richard Bailey

Rice County Attorney: John Fossum, Brian Mortenson

Rice County Commissioner District 3: Steven J. Hauer, David J. Miller

Rice County Commissioner District 4: Steve Underdahl

Rice County soil and water supervisor District 3: No candidate has filed.

Rice County soil and water supervisor District 5: Richard F. Peterson

Senate District 58: Bill Lieske, R; Clarice Grabau, DFL

House District 58A: Gary Bruggenthies, R; Kristi Pursell, DFL

