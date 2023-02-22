For Northfield High School art instructor Katherine Norrie, seeing the main gallery of the Northfield Arts Guild filled with the artwork of students across the district never gets old.

Northfield’s art teachers posed for a recent photo during a visit to the local radio station to promote the just opened “Art Attack!” exhibit at the Arts Guild. Katherine Norrie, Christian Blanck, Karna Hauck, Rafa Estrella, Molly Otte, Kate Woodstrup, Ada Leaphart, Erica Trebelhorn, Mary Quick, Vicki Stanley, Noah Schomburg, Chris Riazi and Liz Nelson. (Photos courtesy of Kate Woodstrup)
“Art Attack!” is on display in the Main Gallery of the Northfield Arts Guild from Feb. 15-March 11. (Photos courtesy of Katherine Norrie)
(Photo courtesy of Katherine Norrie)
Art fills practically every inch of the walls of the Guild’s Main Gallery. (Photo courtesy of Katherine Norrie)
Art teachers from across the district all pitched in last Tuesday to hang their student’s artwork in the Main Gallery of the Northfield Arts Guild. (Photo courtesy of Katherine Norrie)
Bridgewater Elementary School art teacher Kate Woodstrup hangs her students’ artwork in the all-school art show at the Northfield Arts Guild.
Molly Otte, an art teacher at Northfield Middle School, sorts through student artwork during the exhibit installation. (Photo courtesy of Katherine Norrie)
Ada Leaphart, art teacher at Greenvale Park Elementary School, and Mack Glassing, a student teacher at both Greenvale and Northfield High School, pause for a photo during the exhibit installation.
Erica Trebelhorn, art teacher at Spring Creek Elementary School, helps with the installation. (Photo courtesy of Katherine Norrie)
Rafael Estrada, art teacher at Northfield Middle School, surveys the impressive exhibit now hanging in the Main Gallery of the Northfield Arts Guild. (Photo courtesy of Katherine Norrie)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

