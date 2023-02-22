For Northfield High School art instructor Katherine Norrie, seeing the main gallery of the Northfield Arts Guild filled with the artwork of students across the district never gets old.
And, this year marks the 23rd year that she and her art students have participated in the Northfield all-school art show. The exhibit titled “Art Attack!” runs from Feb. 15-March 11 at the Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St.
“I have 82 different students represented in the show from just my classes,” said Norrie. “My student work is along the right side wall when you walk into the gallery.”
Norrie said she and Andrea Sjogren, executive director of the Guild, are not exactly clear what year the show started, but they are thinking that it must be close to 50 years.
The schools and the teachers included in the exhibit include: Northfield High School: Katherine Norrie, Christian Blanck, Karna Hauck; Northfield Middle School: Rafa Estrella and Molly Otte; Bridgewater Elementary: Kate Woodstrup; Greenvale Elementary: Ada Leaphart; Spring Creek Elementary: Erica Trebelhorn; St. Dominic Catholic School: Mary Quick; Homeschool: Vicki Stanley; Arcadia Charter School: Noah Schomburg; Area Learning Center: Chris Riazi; and Prairie Creek Community School: Liz Nelson.
“There really is a feeling of awesomeness when first arriving and look into the gallery space seeing such original ideas and talents,” said Quick. “This show is ‘the big one’ meaning that this is the largest display of artwork for the year in our district.”
One tradition of the annual all-school art exhibit is that all of Northfield’s art teachers physically install the show together.
“The art teachers get to be together as peers, as we take a day to set up,” said Quick. “I look forward to this time of camaraderie with my fellow art teachers. We get to look and discuss how someone else is teaching the art curriculum, share new ideas, trade materials and resources, and swap stories about our students’ art making.”
Rafael Estrella, an art teacher at Northfield Middle School said his students have once again risen to the occasion and have produced some beautiful pieces.
“From kindergarten to 12th grade, the pieces in the show are great examples of the talent and skills our Northfield students continue to hone each day in our classrooms,” said Estrella.
“The work is timeless, resilient, and reflective of our everyday experiences in and outside the classroom. It is always an honor for us art educators to install this exhibition for all to experience, and I am very proud of the amazing programming we can continue to offer our students. The only negative, if any, is that we always run out of room, despite the walls being covered from floor to ceiling.”
For Vicki Stanley, who teaches art to 80 homeschooled students in Faribault and Northfield, the exhibit allows her to choose a theme and a medium. This year, Stanley is showcasing water-colored birch tree paintings using various techniques.
“I try to cover many mediums, techniques, and subjects including landscape, still life, portrait, and abstract,” she said. “I want to expose them to a wide variety of art experiences.”
Stanley said, additionally, more of her students’ art projects can be viewed on the second floor of Northfield City Hall.
For Quick at St. Dominic’s, her students ages preschool through 8th grade have over 70 works of art in the show.
“Some examples of the art pieces cover curriculum from fourth grade, which incorporates wrapped art sculpture animals, inspired by the artist Christo,” she said. “Native American animal hides are showing in fifth grade, when we learned about our Minnesota Native American tribes and tribes throughout the U.S. in a variety of ways just to create with printmaking.”
Quick explained that, at the show in the St. Dominic School section, visitors could go on a scavenger hunt. They could find John the Gorilla or maybe find artwork that uses size as part of its expression.
This is the 14th year Bridgewater Elementary School art teacher Kate Woodstrup has been involved with the exhibit. She said this year there are about 75 young artists from Bridgewater featured in the show.
“Having their work featured in the gallery is a special experience for our young artists. My hope is that, sometime, in the six years of their early art education, they will have an opportunity to be part of the show,” said Woodstrup. “Through this exhibition, their thoughts, feelings, ideas, stories, and creativity are recognized and celebrated.”
All the district art teachers hope this opportunity for their students to exhibit their original art will plant the creative seed.
“This can be the springboard to inspire and encourage our artists to continue on taking arts courses in middle school and high school and possibly consider an arts related career one day, or just to continue to use art as a way for self expression and connection,” said Woodstrup.