Clad in comfortable exercise clothes, sturdy walking shoes, and sun-protective hats, members of one of two Nordic Walking afternoon classes at FiftyNorth received their first introduction to a new method of fitness last week.
Nordic Walking has been steadily gaining in popularity, said Craig Swenson, assistant director of Fifty North. So much so, that the Jefferson Parkway center has had to add classes to its fitness offerings.
"Nordic walking is a phenomenal workout," said Swenson. "By shifting the weight to the center of gravity — the core — the workout takes away pain from knees, hips and back."
Getting it started
Swenson said FiftyNorth recently purchased six sets of special Nordic walking sticks for class participants to use.
Another bonus, he said, is that the classes take place outside "in our beautiful courtyard."
Last Wednesday, instructor Kate Stuart gave basic instructions to five members of the second class from a shaded spot in the corner of the courtyard.
Stuart, who has been teaching dance for 45 years and music for 50 years, said she's recently learned the Nordic walking techniques well enough to teach others.
"This is a fitness program where I'm just a few steps ahead of you, pun intended," said Stuart.
Stuart first showed the group how to hold the stick to make a triangle, not a rectangle with the opposing leg. Then she helped people put their hands into the correct left and right wrist strap gloves. Lastly, Stuart helped adjust the stick height in centimeters to the height of the user.
Now, it was time to practice walking.
According to a YouTube video, Nordic Walking amplifies the movements of ordinary walking when the pace is increased and the rubber nubs on the end of each pole grip the ground making propulsion easier.
A key benefit is that when the walker keep her back straight and holds her head straight ahead, this allows the rib cage to open up and improve breathing.
"Eventually, this movement will build balance, muscles and body stability," said Stuart. "And, Nordic Walking will become second nature."
Before giving more instruction on the basics of planting the pole at the heel while striding on the opposite foot, Stuart asked the class to walk briskly around the pathway of the courtyard with arms swinging rhythmically front and back. just to get used to the pendulum arm motion.
First-timers
Marie Frederickson, a fitness instructor at FiftyNorth, said she's taking the basic instruction again, because the first time she received the training didn't quite click.
"I didn't feel like I really got it the first time," Frederickson said.
Others in the class said they were brand new to the Nordic Walking concepts.
Kathy Eckstam-Ames said she enjoys hiking on trails but found that she needed to add variety to her exercise routine.
"I wanted to get the head to toe, full body workout that Nordic Walking provides," she said.
After experiencing some wonderful hikes around Asheville, North Carolina, Mary Brown said she wanted to do more hiking.
"I have heard that Nordic Walking is great for balance," she said.
Charlene Lucken said she was pleased to be in the class and off of the waiting list.
Cross-country skier Ann Jorstad joined the class, because she had heard Frederickson talking about it in another FiftyNorth exercise class.
"I think it sounds like fun while getting a good workout," Jorstad said.