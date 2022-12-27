When the gavel drops to convene the new legislative session of the Minnesota House of Representatives, newly elected State Rep. Kristi Pursell will be one of the 47 “newbies” who will be sworn in precisely at noon Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Pursell, of Northfield, and the 46 other newly elected state House members represent the largest new member class in the history of the 134-seat body. In 2023, nearly one-third of the elected body of the Minnesota House of Representatives will be first-term members. Nineteen of those new members are Democrats, and 28 are Republicans.
“I want to learn everything I can,” Pursell said. “I’m excited and energized. I can’t wait to start.”
Before politics
Pursell was itching to get involved in public service, one way or another.
“I thought about running for School Board, since we have two kids, but so many of the issues are complex and convoluted,” she explained.
Instead, she volunteered to knock on doors for Rep. Todd Lippert during his 2018 campaign for MN District 58A. Not even she could’ve guessed that her first foray into grassroots politics would lead to one day becoming an elected officeholder herself.
Pursel graduated from St. Olaf College with a major in English and Environmental Studies, and her view of the world lined up nicely with Lippert’s. She said she particularly agrees with his views on land stewardship, agriculture, clean water and protecting the environment.
Pursell said she hopes to serve on similar committees to those Lippert was on, because she feels they reflect the makeup of the district. Todd Lippert’s committee assignments included Agriculture Finance and Policy, Climate and Energy Finance and Policy, Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy, and Behavioral Health Policy Division.
As a DFL member, she said she’s really passionate about representing farmers and laborers across the district. Growing up in Rochester as the daughter of public school teachers, Pursell said she wants to be available and responsive to her constituents.
For someone who considers herself new to politics, Pursell certainly has a solid list of officeholders she admires. Those politicians she looks up to include notable Minnesotans Sen. Paul Wellstone, Sen. Walter Mondale and Sen. Tina Smith. But she also finds inspiration from California congresswoman Katie Porter and Georgia Senator Ralph Warnock, who just defeated Herschel Walker in a second run-off election.
Make an impact
Pursell said each House member is only able to invite two guests to watch the swearing in ceremony. She said her husband Michael and mother Barbara will be there in person to witness the historic moment in the Chamber.
Prior to her first official day in office, Pursell said she attended a full day orientation that included a comprehensive tour of the state Capitol in St. Paul, a mock committee hearing and a lot of papers to sign with human resources. All members named are entered into a lottery system that randomly decides desk and office locations.
Now, late in December, the fact that she is a newly elected House member is finally starting to sink in.
“One message that I picked up loud and clear is that I must learn to guard my time,” she said.
During the legislative session, she will be at the Capitol Monday through Thursday. She will spend Fridays here in the district.
Because Pursell represents a district that is 41 miles from the Capitol, no housing will be provided for those long legislative days that stretch into the night. But, that’s just fine for the mother of two.
“I want to be here to walk my kids to school,” she said.
However, she confided, she will to adjust to the hour-long commute each way to her new office in St. Paul.
“I’m used to a 12-block commute to work in Northfield,” she said smiling.
Prior to her election in November, Pursell was the executive director of Clean River Partners in Northfield, an environmental nonprofit that is “dedicated to inspiring people and organizations to value, protect, and improve the Cannon River Watershed’s land and water,” according to its website.
At Clean River Partners, Pursell was part of a community that focused on three core values: resilience, equity, and engagement. Three values she said that will serve her well in her new office.