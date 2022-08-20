Grandparents, neighbors and others who provide child care but are not licensed providers in Rice County now have access to a slate of new resources, thanks to Growing Up Healthy and a state grant.

Sandy Malecha Mug

Malecha
Jennyffer Barrientos Mug

Barrientos

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments