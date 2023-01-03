.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday.
The worst conditions will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon
when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across
the region.
Overnight a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice will develop
across southern Minnesota. Some locations may see over a quarter
of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect.Tuesday
morning, heavy snow will move into southwest Minnesota, and
spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early
Tuesday afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel
impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the
heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy
snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the
highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady snow develops Tuesday night and
persist through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional
2 to 5 inches of snow during period. Please adjust your travel
plans for Tuesday if possible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...A wintry mix becoming heavy snow later today with a few
hours of very heavy snowfall rates. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. Then steady snow Tuesday night through Wednesday
with a few more inches possible.
* WHERE...Scott, Dakota, Le Sueur and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Tuesday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Northfield Public Library director Natalie Draper stands next to the lobby kiosk where new kits, devices and equipment for children and adults are on display. Special check out stipulations apply for many of these new materials. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
In the new year, those interested in learning a new craft with a sewing machine, digital camera or telescope won't need to purchase these expensive high tech items online. Not when they are all now available for checkout at the Northfield Public Library.
Natalie Draper, library director, said the concept originated from a "borrow before you buy" idea.
"So many of these high-tech items are cost prohibitive for many families," said Draper. "Especially if children only play with them for a few years before wanting the next newer iteration. We're pleased to be able to offer these items now for our users."
Draper said that since many of the items may have a high retail price tag and others come with lots of little bits and pieces that need to be returned, most of these items require a signed concept form at checkout.
STEAM and STEM tech
In 2021, the Library received a Library Services & Technology Act, Grants to States Program mini grant, sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) using federal funding to create these circulating technology kits, and we are overjoyed to share them with our community, Draper explained.
"We created these kits to broaden access to creative, hands-on STEAM learning by allowing patrons to try out new technology from the comfort of home," she said.
Most popular are the Osmo Coding kit, Osmo LIttle Genius kit, Bloxels game design kit, Makey Makey kit, and the Merge Cube Virtual Reality kit.
Some kits require an iPad or other smart device. Draper explained the library has iPads available to check out with each kit, or you may use a device from home. Please keep in mind, school-issued iPads will, in most cases, not work with these kits. Most kits requiring a device also require the patron to download an app, a function that is often not available on school-issued iPads.
Innovative items available for check out
Northfield Public Library's growing collection of non-book items provides ample opportunities for entertainment. Draper said patrons could stream on one of the Roku devices, have a backyard movie night with a projector, or listen to an audiobook with a CD player.
Boxes of vinyl records and vinyl record players are also available for check out.
Anyone interested in space, planets, and stars might want to check out the Celestron First Scope Telescope.
Get to Know Northfield
On the third Thursday of every month, the public is invited to visit and learn about a different community partner. To kick off this new program in the new year, Draper said the library has partnered with The Northfield Arts Guild on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. for a tour, introduction and reception.
Draper said that if community members could sign up in advance of the event, then event planning will be smoother. "We hope these off site programs will help connect more community members to meet each other, discover new volunteer opportunities and get to know the vast array of activities that Northfield has to offer," she said.