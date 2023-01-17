Making connections and forming partnerships.
The Career Center at Carleton College is connecting current students and recent graduates to career opportunities in the high-demand HR technology field with a new collaboration. Known as the Rise apprenticeship program, the initiative was designed with Helios Consulting, a St. Paul-based services partner of Workday, the HR tech platform of choice for nearly 10,000 companies worldwide, including half of the Fortune 500.
“Navigating today’s rapidly evolving and dynamic labor market requires not just the fundamentals of critical thinking, problem solving, communication and collaboration that are the hallmark of a liberal arts education, but also the technical skills that employers need in an increasingly digital economy,” said Associate Director of the Career Center Rachel Leatham. “In partnership with Helios, we’re creating an opportunity for Carleton students to contribute their talents to meaningful work after graduation.”
Leatham said the new partnership advances the Career Center’s commitment to build connections within the Twin Cities region and to help students access future-proof career pathways.
“Carleton students and graduates who participate in Rise will be paid Helios employees from day one as they receive training, mentorship and support from industry experts,” she said.
Upon completion of the Rise program, graduates will be eligible for in-demand HR tech roles, including career opportunities at Helios’ Fortune 500 clients.
“Carleton’s Career Center leadership recognizes the critical importance of bringing together the strong foundation of a liberal arts degree with more specialized training and experience in the most in-demand technology skills,” said Helios President Trevor Lee. “This is about creating strong and vibrant connections between higher education and the workforce, while also helping Carleton fulfill its vital role of preparing students to contribute to and lead tomorrow’s world of work.”
Carleton’s Career Center works hard to support students to find meaningful opportunities for work after Carleton, explained Leatham.
“We regularly ask students to let us know what type of work they are seeking,” she said. “We devote resources to facilitate connections between students and employers that are great opportunities.”
She continued, “With more students expressing interest in technical and non-technical opportunities in computer science and technology, we are seeking out more pathways toward technology-centered work. We are open to creative partnerships, including with start-ups, entrepreneurs, and opportunities at the frontiers of development that offer opportunities for learning that benefit the student and their career development.”
When Rise approached Carleton to partner, “we immediately recognized this would be a good opportunity for early-career liberal arts grads to break into a new field while getting paid a solid salary. HR tech is a fast-growing sector with new SaaS platforms like Workday supplanting legacy ERP systems and requiring new workers not only trained and certified on the new platforms but also conversant with how human resources works across organizations,” said Leatham. “One thing we liked about the Rise apprenticeship is its combination of technical skill training, with training on human resources processes. This kind of last-mile training is a perfect complement to the cognitive ability, critical thinking skills, communication, and problem-solving skills Carleton graduates are famous for.”
Leatham said Minnesota is currently facing a serious labor shortage, that may cause more graduating seniors to opt to stay in the state to pursue opportunities in this field.
“We’ll be continuing to follow the program’s progress as an engine to both create pathways to careers for our students and help spark economic growth throughout the state,” she said.