With history comes responsibility.
While Jake Mulford and Lindsay Ness, new owners of the Grand Event Center in Northfield, acknowledge the gravity of that statement, they also know that owning the historic building housing the restaurant and event business is firmly in their wheelhouse.
“We sort of just hit the ground running,” said Mulford, who has previously been a manager at The Tavern of Northfield, Loon Liquors and Reunion, where he worked with Ness.
During the COVID-19 crisis, Ness worked two shifts at Reunion, while managing four children at home and taking other odd jobs.
“If we could get through COVID managing Reunion, that gave us the confidence to think we can do this,” she said.
When longtime restaurant owner Chuck Pryor stopped into Reunion one evening, he told them he had heard a rumor that his general manager was retiring, and perhaps, after 21 years of ownership, maybe it was about time for him to step back from hands-on management.
Ness said the three of them discussed their vision for the Grand and concluded their ideas jived with Pryor’s, basically because they did not want to change the business model.
“Our grand plans for the future was to take what Chuck has built and grow from there,” she said.
When those discussions turned into action with financial transaction details, Mulford and Ness said they began to feel equal pangs of eagerness and nervousness.
“This is so exciting,” she said. “It’s not very often an opportunity like this comes along.”
Same course, new captains
Both Mulford and Ness said they want to “keep steering the ship” on its current course.
“We’re not going to make any major changes,” she said.
Plans include to continue the popular Sunday morning breakfast service, using the same menu Pryor originally designed for The Tavern, one of the restaurants inside the Archer House he owned for 30 years.
One slight change was to add live music to the Sunday morning breakfast experience. Michael Morris, who recently purchased the Contented Cow, performs acoustic country gospel songs. Ness said his music is more atmospheric and goes well with dining than it is a real concert. Morris often performs with Green Bouzard, a singer and violinist.
Besides cleaning and organizing, Mulford said they’ve set up a small office behind the stage. And wherever they are working, whether at Reunion or at the Grand, Ness said they like to sing along to Broadway show tunes. Currently, their favorite set list include songs from “Hamilton,” “Moulin Rouge” and “Rent.”
New year, good news
“The good news is that bookings are coming in steadily. The first six weeks of the year are booked already,” said Ness. “That’s a great start to the first months of the new year that are typically hard to fill.”
Mulford said his first official weekend shift as an owner was serving at a New Year’s Eve wedding reception that ran late into Saturday night and getting up early on Sunday morning to serve breakfast starting at 7 a.m.
But late nights and early mornings is typical for restaurant staffers.
“We’re not tied to a landlord or beholden to an ownership group or board,” said Ness. “We want to preserve the building and the history, but we have this great space where we can expand our event bookings.”
Both Mulford and Ness said they are appreciative of the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community, as well as from their good friend and colleague Max Heil, the manager of Reunion, to the wait staffers at the Armory.
“We’re not in conflict with them; we’re complementary to them,” Ness said.
Mulford and Ness will officially take over the operation from longtime owner Chuck Pryor on April 1. By that time, they hope to have hired a chef and acquired more kitchen know-how from the food service veteran.
Ness, who grew up in Pine Island and went to to college in Mankato, called Pryor “the hardest working person” in Northfield.
Mulford, who calls himself a townie from Lonsdale, said he’s glad that Pryor has not been one of the many people who have tried to give him advice that always starts with, “you know what you should do …”
“Most of the time, the folks making suggestions are not in the food service industry,” he said.