Being the first Latino business leaders to own their own building in Northfield didn’t seem to capture much of the attention of Celina Celis Carrera and husband Sefarin Dominguez at Tacoasis. Much higher priority for the couple was making sure the new drive-thru asphalt was dry and smooth.
Carrera and Dominguez bought the business on Highway 3 S. last year from longtime owner Jeanne Simpson, who had it for 45 years. Prior to buying the Tacoasis land, building, name, recipes and website, they operated a Mexican food truck called Don Chignon.
“This drive-thru has a different feel to it,” said Dominguez, the head chef. “Actually, I had a bigger kitchen in the truck.”
The kitchen is large enough to hold four employees, all working around each other like a ballet on a small stage.
Dominguez said he’s been a regular Tacoasis customer since he was in sixth grade.
“Northfielders love this place,” he said. “It has high quality food, prepared fresh.”
Former Tacoasis owner Jeanne Simpson said she met Carrera and Dominguez when their food truck was parked at Ziggy’s.
“I knew they were interested in a permanent location and that I was getting ready to retire,” she said.
Simpson said she’s glad they’ve kept the name and made such nice improvements to the interior and exterior.
“I like the colors they’ve chosen,” she said. “I still eat Mexican food all the time. At home, I cook salads, nachos and enchiladas, but I also order from Tacoasis. I walk in and also use the drive-thru. They are doing a great job. They are good friends of mine.”
Carrera and Dominguez, who have a young daughter and infant son, said some of the more popular recipes from the food truck, such as the homemade carnitas, tres leches cake, papus locas, salchipulpos and the bowls, would probably not be added to the Tacoasis menu.
“We heard from regular customers that they wanted us to keep the name and the old menu,” said Carrera. “Many people have told us they are glad we’re running the place and happy we’re here.”
Carrera said she met Dominguez in Rochester, while she was studying for a liberal arts degree, and he was working as a restaurant manager. His brother taught him to cook, basically by teaching him to keep trying and testing without using a recipe.
Dominguez said his brother recently died from complications related to COVID-19.
“There are angels in the kitchen with us now,” he said.
Jane Bartho, director of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, said she’s proud that Celina and Serafin, have worked so hard to become the first Latino business owners in Northfield.
“We have many Hispanic business owners who operate as renters, but they are the first to buy their own property,” said Bartho. “This is really great for our community. We hope to help others do the same.”
Carrera said that she and her husband are trying to become an even more integral part of Northfield’s community by joining the Chamber and reaching out to help their friends and neighbors in need.
“We are grateful for the support we are getting here,” she said. “It is exciting to grow our business. We are grateful to be in the United States.”
Carrera said her message to other non-English speakers is to keep learning new skills and keep trying to achieve your goals.
“If you dream, you can make anything happen,” she said. “We had a long, hard road. We went to many banks to get a loan, but we just kept on dreaming. We just did it.”