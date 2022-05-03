Rice County officials and Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce members watch as County Commissioner Galen Malecha, Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and County Commissioner Steve Underdahl officially cut a ribbon opening Rice County’s satellite office in Northfield. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)
Along with more traditional office spaces, the satellite location has a room for family visitation or a place where children can feel comfortable. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)
Rice County opened its new satellite office Monday in Northfield, two years after COVID ended most service delivery on the north side of the county.
The office, which had previously been inside Northfield City Hall, is now located in the Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Remodeling inside City Hall necessitated the new location, which County Administrator Sara Folsted says is even better for residents who will access its services.
The office will mainly be used by the Public Health and Social Services departments for client appointments. Hours for WIC (a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children) clients will be held on the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of the first full week of each month.
The county Veterans Services officer will be on site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday.
Those services dovetail with those provided by other organizations housed at the Northfield Community Resource Center. Also located at the city facility are Health Community Initiative; FiftyNorth senior center; Community Action Center of Northfield, which operates a food shelf and clothes closet; Rice County United Way and Three Rivers Community Action.
“This is a blessing to people who live here and around here,” Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell said at Monday’s ribbon cutting. “I love the collaborations with HCI, the CAC and the food shelf.”
Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha, who represents a large portion of Northfield, agreed that having a county office closer to home is a benefit.
“Not everyone has transportation or adequate transportation,” he said.