The eight-person committee who dreamed up a new speaker series called "Out 'n About: Conversations with Minnesotans" has been meeting regularly in the small conference room at The Hideaway Vault for a few months.
Most of the woman are retired from their careers and know each other from church or community involvement. They gathered to start a speaker series that did not revolve around religion, but would be based at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 E. 4th St. W, in Northfield.
"Many of us are retired teachers," said Anita Helle. "As educators, we have organizational skills that are no longer required for the classroom." Helle also serves on the board of Northfield Area Retired Educators, NARE.
Merilyn Calcutt said the speaker series was inspired loosely on a similar program series based in Cannon Falls. "We are hoping to offer folks a new program four times a year," she said. "We thought calling it 'Conversations with Minnesotans' allowed for a wider range of speakers."
Joining Calcutt and Helle in the planning were committee members Karen Broughton, Maribeth Beck, Rose Turnacliff, Anne Krause, Rose Dahl and Ann Albert. The committee agreed that the series would be sponsored by St. John's Adults Ministry & Education and NARE.
As chair of Adult Ministry and Education Board at St. John's Lutheran Church, Calcutt said she's always thinking of fresh ways to bring people together. So far, she said the response to the concept of a new speaker series in Northfield has been positive.
The morning speaker series kicks off on Monday, Oct. 24 kicks off with humorist Edna Thayer.
According to Thayer's website, her "love of teaching began" at Mankato State University where she was an associate professor in nursing. She taught there from 1966 to 1977. Since 1990, Edna has given over 800 talks in 11 different states and Canada "on the benefits of joy and laughter for ones health."
According to her LinkedIn profile, Thayer's talks are based on a book she co-authored with Mary Huntley, "A Mirthful Spirit, Embracing Laughter for Wellness." Another popular topic which she presents is entitled, "Secrets of Survival," and is based on her latest book, "Feisty Lydia, Memoirs of a German War Bride."
After a half-hour coffee and conversation break, the second speaker of the day, Packy Mader, will take the podium.
Mader will discuss his latest book, "More Minnesota Gold," which is a 400-page collection of biographies with more than 250 photographs celebrating Minnesota’s sports heritage through the lives of 51 Minnesota athletes competing on the world stages of the Olympics and world championships.
"This coffee table-sized book represents athletes from a variety of sports and eras from every geographical region of our diverse state," according to Mader's website.
A box lunch from Hogan's Brothers will be available at the conclusion of Mader's talk, around 11:30. Participants can eat lunch at the church or take the lunch to go.
"We just want the public to come together and enjoy the event," said Helle.