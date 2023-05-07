After the Northfield Arts Guild Theater staff shifted around the dates and the titles of its musicals and "Mom! The Musical" replaced "Sweet Charity" as the May production, first-time director Alissa Jorgensen stepped in at the last minute.
"I read the script and I was hooked," said Jorgensen. "I knew I needed to do this."
The musical is a comedy mixed with drama about motherhood's twists, turns, ups and downs told through an expansive range of stories, from young moms to old moms, whose tales are as often as sad as they are humorous. "It's relatable on so many levels," said Jorgensen.
With a book by Judy Freed, music and additional lyrics by Sari Miller and Randi Wolfe, the musical was originally developed at Theatre Building Chicago in 2008 and revamped again in 2014.
"It's a very modern show that is not stuck in a time frame or in one generation," she said. "There are a lot of big themes that are likely to stir up family conversations."
When only a small number of actors auditioned for the four all-female roles, Jorgensen said she was relieved when all the cast members proved they were solid vocalists and actors. The cast includes Taylor Wesseln as Junior Mom who lives in Faribault; Heather Burke as Middle Mom 1 who lives in Owatonna; Laurie Page as Middle Mom 2 from Faribault; and Rebecca Somers as Senior Mom from Owatonna.
Three of the four moms in the production — except for Wesseln, a 2022 St. Olaf College graduate — are making their first appearance on the the Guild stage.
Wesseln, who has a double role as musical director and Junior Mom, said she was a "little nervous at first" since it had been a couple of years since she'd taken on a similar role. "However, working with this particular cast was everything I could have hoped for. I’m so proud of the work they’ve accomplished: how they took on a score that is relatively unknown and completely made it their own," said Wesseln. "I’m honestly spoiled to get this opportunity work with each of the powerhouse women on that stage."
Almost all female production
Five years ago, Jorgensen helped with lighting "Grease" at the Guild, a project her family embraced since husband Joe was the director. Now, it is her turn as director, a role she said "has been a blast."
Despite a super busy schedule as the assistant director of Buntrock Commons at St. Olaf College, and the mother of three children, Jorgensen said she's proud of what her female cast has created in a short amount of time.
"We started rehearsals at the end of March, so the we had a quick window," she said. "But everyone's been super collaborative. I'm so lucky to get to work with these amazing women."
Jorgensen said the musical is not appropriate for children under the age of 10 because of the use of some adult language and honest dialogue about adult situations. "The MOMs keep it real!" she said with a laugh.