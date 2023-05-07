After the Northfield Arts Guild Theater staff shifted around the dates and the titles of its musicals and "Mom! The Musical" replaced "Sweet Charity" as the May production, first-time director Alissa Jorgensen stepped in at the last minute.

Guild_MOM-1.jpg

The cast of "Mom! The Musical" includes Taylor Wesseln, Heather Burke, Laurie Page and Rebecca Somers. (Photo courtesy of Elin Odegaard)
Guild_MOM-2.jpg

The cast needed to learn two long monologues each as well as 16 songs in a short amount of time. (Photo courtesy of Elin Odegaard)
The Northfield Arts Guild

Northfield Arts Guild Theatre hosts the May production of "Mom! The Musical." (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Guild_MOM-3.jpg

All four actors play multiple moms in the production. (Photo courtesy of Elin Odegaard)
Guild_MOM-4.jpg

With the tight turnaround between casting to opening, the cast stepped up to meet the challenge. (Photo courtesy of Elin Odegaard)
Guild_MOM-5.jpg

Motherhood's twists and turns are at the heart of the story and music of "Mom! The Musical." (Photo courtesy of Elin Odegaard)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments