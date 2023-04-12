Char Hamblin and John Miner were having dinner downtown one night when Hamblin told him a story about where a bullet from the infamous First National Bank raid by the James and Younger Gang could still be found lodged into a brick wall.

bustour6.JPG

John Miner and Char Hamblin hold up a banner advertising their new local and regional transportation business. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
bustour2.JPG

John Miner will soon add a new title to his resume: tour bus driver. Char Hamblin will be the tour guide and planner, a role she was born into as a proud Northfield townie. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
bustour4.JPG

John Miner’s grandchildren, Cohen Little and Hazel Little, love to ride around on the new bus.
bus tour1.jpg

John Miner and Char Hamblin pose in front of their new bus during the drive back from Kansas City. (Photo courtesy of All Around Townie)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments