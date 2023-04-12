John Miner will soon add a new title to his resume: tour bus driver. Char Hamblin will be the tour guide and planner, a role she was born into as a proud Northfield townie. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Char Hamblin and John Miner were having dinner downtown one night when Hamblin told him a story about where a bullet from the infamous First National Bank raid by the James and Younger Gang could still be found lodged into a brick wall.
Miner turned to her and said, “You ought to be a tour guide, you townie.”
After a good laugh, the pair kept talking about the prospect of starting a local tour and transportation service that would cover the Northfield area. They scoured the internet for small, 20-passenger shuttle buses for sale. When they found one in their price range for sale in Kansas City, suddenly the idea “got real,” Miner said.
And, presto, a new Northfield-based business called “All Around Townie” was born.
“We were grinning all the way driving down there and back,” he said.
A true townie
Hamblin, who grew up in Northfield, knows a lot about the city’s quirky nooks and crannies, as well as its history. She said she wants to market the bus tours to all age groups and to a variety of interest groups. From wedding parties to college reunions to local art tours to DJJD events to special events and corporate trips to graduation activities.
“I have so many ideas shooting out of my head, it’s like confetti,” she said. “I’m always thinking outside of the bus.”
Not to be outdone in the pun department, Miner said that the business was really a woman-owned operation, all led by Hamblin.
“I’m just the bus driver,” he said. “She pays me weakly.”
So much to do and see here
“We want to make the experience all about fun and making memories,” said Hamblin. “We want to keep our business small, personal and at a fair price.”
Hamblin said she’s still figuring out the details but is leaning toward charging about $20 a person on a 20-person bus, which comes to about $200 a hour or $400 for a two-hour engagement.
“We both have our other jobs,” she said with a laugh.
Miner, who works a 3 p.m. to midnight shift at Siemens producing medical equipment, and Hamblin, who works 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Northfield Area Fire and Rescue, said their new business would only operate on the weekends and probably not every weekend.
Their first booking is a big one: they’ll be transporting guests of the HealthFinders Collaborative Gala, held at the Northfield Armory on Saturday, April 22.
Hamblin said any group who would like to book a trip to the Twin Cities for a Twins game, or to a concert or other performance or special event should let ‘’Townie’’’ do the driving.
“We will see to your safety and comfort with top-notch hospitality, while you focus on care-free fun,” she said.
{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}