Northfield may be home to the only trans-owned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym in the United States.
”There is another one in Canada,” said Will Wiedenhoeft, owner and lead instructor of Misfit Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, the new downtown studio which offers a safe place for trans- and queer-centered people.
Wiedenhoeft opened the workout space in late August after offering private lessons since April. Earlier in the fall, the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon cutting ceremony. Wiedenhoeft told those allies and business supporters gathered at the gym that the opening of Misfit BJJ was a historic moment.
”I don’t know of any other trans-owned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym, but I would love to be wrong about that, so if anyone here knows of another one, please let me know, because I would love to connect with them,” said the gym owner.
Not like Karate or Judo
Unlike another well-known Japanese sport, Jiu-Jitsu does not involve striking, punching or kicking. Instead, Jiu-Jitsu is mainly groundwork on the mat.
”Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a martial art that uses leverage and your opponent’s momentum against them, so there is not much emphasis on using your own strength, size or weight to win,” Wiedenhoeft said. “This means you have the opportunity to do well in Jiu-Jitsu regardless of body size or weight. Since there is no punching or kicking in Jiu-Jitsu, a Jiu-Jitsu match would most closely resemble a wrestling match to the untrained eye.”
Widenhoeft said Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a practical martial art that is continuously evolving.
”One benefit of this is that many techniques can be applied in self-defense situations,” explained Wiedenhoeft. “Another benefit is that as you progress in your training, you get to use your own creativity to inform your Jiu-Jitsu training. Yet another benefit is that so many techniques can be modified to fit your body’s unique mobility needs, and you’re still practicing effective Jiu-Jitsu.”
Growing up in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Widenhoeft first tried Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as an 8-year old. With two older sisters at St. Olaf College, it seemed natural that the younger sibling would follow in their footsteps.
While in college, he sang in the choir, practiced Jiu-Jitsu and graduated with a major in mathematics in 2015. While there, Wiedenhoeft started the martial arts club at St. Olaf which was renamed the Jiu-Jitsu Club. Wiedenhoeft served as president and instructor to the mostly beginner students who practiced in the wrestling room.
The idea for a place where trans and queer-centered people could learn and practice Jiu-Jitsu began to germinate, watching participants gain strength, confidence and skills.
“Jui-Jitsu builds body confidence and spatial awareness,” Wiedenhoeft said. “It lets me move through the world more comfortably.”
And, as a current brown belt working towards a coveted black belt, Wiedenhoeft said the athlete must use mental creativity to execute a variety of sparring and rolling techniques to advance in belt rank.
“This is a game of constant, physical body chess,” Wiedenhoeft said. “As well as an intellectual workout.” Seems fitting that once a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner achieves black belt level, their title changes from coach to professor.
Today, the married gym owner and instructor who moved here in 2021 is grateful for the support from the Northfield Chamber as well as the trans and queer-centered community.
“I’ve been on the luckier end of the spectrum,” they said. “I’m glad I started Jiu-Jitsu before I was trans.”