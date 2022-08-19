Transforming from a Mankato East Cougar into a Northfield Raider takes more than changing shirts, ties and jackets from black and gold to maroon and gold.

Northfield High School's new principal Shane Baier brings a wealth of  administrative experience and leadership to his new position. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
New Northfield High School Principal Shane Baier said he's navigating his way through the onboarding process by reading stakeholder surveys, conducting listening sessions and meeting community members. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 
This summer, Northfield High School's administrative and counseling offices are getting a much needed facelift. Other parts of the sprawling building, built in 1966, are also undergoing some updates and improvements. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Once a Cougar, now a Raider. Shane Baier stands in the media center of Northfield High School not far from his temporary summer office. The renovations for the administrative and counseling offices should be completed when school begins in early September. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

