More than a century after it was first coined, Northfield’s “Cows, Colleges and Contentment” slogan has stood the test of time. Yet, as some Northfielders feel it is losing relevance, the city is looking at a branding update.
Coined in 1914 by the Northfield Commercial Club, now the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, then paired with a quaint oval-shaped logo by the editor of the Northfield News, the slogan quickly caught on and became synonymous with Northfield’s public image.
“Cows, Colleges and Contentment” stuck through the decades, even as the product which inspired the “cows” part, Northfield Evaporated Milk, has long since faded into history, the site of the once bustling factory which produced the product sold to Malt-O-Meal in 1965.
The historic nature of the slogan stands out in an environment in which businesses, community organizations and even local government entities have invested heavily in creating sleek, modern logos in hopes of attracting public attention and support.
In addition to evoking fond memories, “Cows, Colleges and Contentment” touches on Northfield’s unique charm and the key factors that make the city what it is, with rural roots, a high quality of life and two esteemed colleges at the center of community life.
While the classic slogan still has something to offer, city leadership seems to think Northfield could do more with modern branding that encapsulates the best of the city. To help develop that new brand, the city launched its Branding Advisory Committee last fall.
Led by Jennifer Sawyer, co-founder and partner of Rebound Enterprises, the committee included a wide variety of voices from the private and nonprofit sectors as well as city government, with several members well versed in branding and design strategies.
Still, the community wasted no time asking for greater public feedback. Over several months, interviews were conducted and an online survey received responses from just under 1,000 people, with current Northfield residents comprising 82% of survey respondents.
All in all, survey respondents were happy with the quality of life and amenities on offer in Northfield. Roughly four out of five said it was likely or very likely that they would recommend Northfield as a high quality option to live, work or visit.
The city received particularly high marks as a safe, healthy and family friendly place to live long term. Respondents were also pleased with the positive and welcoming nature of the city’s people and the engaging and interesting activities available either in Northfield or nearby.
The limited supply of affordable housing was far and away the issue most commonly cited as a weakness. The survey also indicated that while the city’s historic character is a strong suit, it’s not really what draws people to live in Northfield.
To build on that feedback, the council convened a unique work session. Councilors and city staff were seated next to community leaders for deeper discussions, with a goal of boiling down the essence of Northfield into just a few simple, evocative words or concepts.
“Doing good brand work is about simplification and distillation,” said committee member Katie Warren, who was tasked with breaking down the survey results. “If it takes you a paragraph to describe it, you’re not doing it right.”
Bob Thacker, a committee member and career marketing executive, said that identifying the defining characteristics is essential to developing an evocative brand with staying power. Having such a brand also becomes invaluable for the brand owner, driving their sense of purpose.
Thacker cited several high profile branding campaigns that effectively invoked the purpose of a company and built on positive impressions. One example was the iconic Nike “swoosh” logo, which he said serves to reinforce a “brand essence” of “athletic performance.”
Of course, it might seem incredibly unlikely that Northfield could ever come up with branding like Nike’s swoosh or the “I love NY” logo also cited. Thacker told those assembled not to feel any pressure to pull off that kind of miracle, saying that the meeting was instead to serve as a lighthearted brainstorming session.
The centerpiece of the exercise was to identify Northfield’s unique assets, attributes and qualities. The qualities most central to the city’s persona were written down on notecards, with a series of votes used to narrow down the wide range of ideas offered.
To help further develop those ideas, those gathered answered questions like “If Northfield was a food or dish, what would it be?” and “If Northfield were a flavor of ice cream, what would it be?” which garnered predictably funny and unique responses from across the room.
While the colleges may be at the heart of Northfield’s brand, Sawyer said that she’s found the city to be well known for numerous other unique assets, from the onetime presence of Jesse James to the strong arts and culture scene to the Malt-O-Meal plant.
Among survey respondents, the two colleges were cited as the top unique characteristic, closely followed by the city’s charming downtown district, its close connection with the Cannon River, and its high achieving public schools.
Plenty of other assets were cited as well, such as the city’s growing cultural diversity, its proximity to the Twin Cities, its many walkable neighborhoods, the unique resources available to senior citizens and the robust and diverse business climate.
Through several rounds of voting, the room whittled its way down to those assets and qualities collectively seen as most central to the city’s image. Out of that process came a three-word brand essence — “Vibrant, Charming, Creative” — which Sawyer hailed as uniquely Northfield.
“You look at that and you say, ‘Would that describe Faribault? Would that describe Owatonna? Would that describe similar towns?’ I don’t think so,” he said.
The discussion will continue at future meetings of the committee, as the group works to encapsulate the community’s modern identity.