More than a century after it was first coined, Northfield’s “Cows, Colleges and Contentment” slogan has stood the test of time. Yet, as some Northfielders feel it is losing relevance, the city is looking at a branding update.

Northfield Slogan Meeting 1

Community leaders and residents considered Northfield’s branding at a recent committee meeting. (Andrew Deziel/southernminn.com)
Northfield Slogan Meeting 2

Vibrant, Charming and Creative were the three words a Northfield branding committee found to describe the community. (Andrew Deziel/southernminn.com)

