Lisa, Steve, son Nick and daughter Ally know a thing or two about tea. And coffee, scones, pastries, and other delicious accompaniments to a complete breakfast.
After operating the Contented Cottage Bed and Breakfast on Northfield's east side, the Bolduc family has now extended its country cottage theme to downtown.
The Bolduc family has transformed 13 Bridge Square into a cozy, country tea room, with a maximum capacity of 25 patrons. With Nick as manager, Steve as head chef, and Lisa taking orders and reservations at the front counter, the family seems confident and comfortable with the new downtown venture.
Cottage Tearoom & Fare quietly opened its doors last week.
With small tables seating two, or pushed together for more, dotting the pleasantly appointed room, patrons order at the counter before sitting down on mismatched chairs. The natural light streaming in from the south facing windows offers a cheery, homey ambiance.
The round table in the front window seats four and offers a perfect street side view for people watching during Bridge Square events.
The country cottage theme embraces patrons with celery-painted walls, and exposed stone, which showcase porcelain plate displays. The small tables hold tiny ramekins filled with jams and honey.
"This is a peaceful place," said Lisa. "This is like a cottage, not overly formal like a Victorian room. It's relaxing and cozy like our B&B."
She said the original recipes with clever names, like the French Toast Bake and the Pop Pies, were developed by Steve and first served to guests at the bed and breakfast.
Two kinds of quiche, mini tea sandwiches, two soups and a mixed green salad compose the lunch menu. All daily specials are handprinted on a menu that hangs on panels above the front counter.
In a case to the right are freshly baked pastries, like cranberry oatmeal and strawberry scones, lemon rosemary tea cookies and almond shortbread. There's a variety of seasonal bars, as well as favorite deserts, like chocolate ganache cake with buttercream. Besides serving black and green teas, Bolduc said they feature a drip brew coffee from Blue Nose in Farmington.
Also featured are jars of raw honey made from bees, whose hives are on the Contented Cottage grounds near the chicken coop.
Holly Fellows will work the front counter with Lisa on weekdays. The women first met and became friends at Riverwalk Market Fair, where Fellows and daughter Ally were selling the college student's own homemade granola recipes.
Jim Fellows, who works from home for 3M, stopped in to see his wife, greet the Bolducs and pick up food to go. After leaving with a wrapped up sausage and hash brown casserole, Fellows called out, "Best of luck."
Northfield is lucky to have a new downtown cafe like Cottage Tea and Fare, said Elizabeth Child. Child, who had lunch at the new spot on Saturday, said the food was more comforting than the finicky finger food you might expect at a tea house.
"I had a “Pop” pie – a popover with a sort of chicken-a-la-king sauce," said Child. "The satisfyingly carb-rich popover was balanced off with a healthy spinach salad."
As for the light, airy, yet intimate, space, Child said the café felt "like the sunroom of a country cottage. The welcoming, casual atmosphere made me feel as if I’d been invited into an extension of the proprietor's home, so it’s no surprise that she had run a bed and breakfast before this."