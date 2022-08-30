Lisa, Steve, son Nick and daughter Ally know a thing or two about tea. And coffee, scones, pastries, and other delicious accompaniments to a complete breakfast.

The new downtown café is a family affair for Nick Bolduc, manager, Steve Bolduc, chef, and Lisa Bolduc, reservations and counter sales. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Cottage Tea and Fair has a street level view of all activities and events happening across the street at Bridge Square. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A window table set for four awaits patrons at Cottage Tea and Fair. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
"This is a restful place that will replenish all of your senses," said Lisa Bolduc, who ons and operates Cottage Tea and Fair with husband Steve and son Nick. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Raw honey combed from bee hives at the Bolduc's other business, Contented Cottage Bed and Breakfast, is for sale at the downtown café. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
A cozy country cottage ambience envelops café guests as they step inside from Bridge Square. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Holly Fellows and Lisa Bolduc work the front counter at Cottage Tea and Fair Thursday morning. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Lisa Bolduc takes a reservation for customers booking the special four-course high tea service available in the afternoons at Cottage Tea and Fair. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

