Like many Americans stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic years, Morgan Morton started baking a lot.

IMG_0483.JPG

Morgan Morton is the owner of Northfield’s newest bakery, Bread People. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
IMG_0484.JPG

Bread People recipes require sacks of flour and cartons of eggs, all locally sourced.
IMG_0490.JPG

After success as a cottage baker who continually sold out her homemade items at the Riverwalk Market Fair on Saturdays, Morton was inspired to open Bread People on February 14. (Pamela Thompson photos/southernminn.com)
IMG_0485.JPG

A tray of one of the many unique items for sale at Bread People.
IMG_0486.JPG

Morton stands by one of the essential pieces of baking equipment she purchased for the Bread People kitchen.
IMG_0482.JPG

Owner and baker Morgan Morton said the long 14-hour days are just part of the plan for the managing the first months of operating Bread People.
IMG_0491.JPG

The color scheme inside Bread People is a cheery royal blue and orange. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments