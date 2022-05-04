Uplifting, inspirational and empathetic.
That’s how Natalie Draper describes mosaic artist and sculptor Lori Greene, who she commissioned to create a piece for the west wall of Northfield’s City Council Chambers.
Using money from the Percent for the Arts Fund, Draper, city staff liaison of the city’s arts and culture commission, contacted Greene last fall.
The Minnesota Percent for Art in Public Places program acquires works of art to be exhibited in and around state buildings in areas regularly accessible to the general public. Artwork is purchased with funds provided by Minnesota’s 1984 “Percent for Art” legislation, which encourages state building projects with construction or renovation budgets of $500,000 or more to use up to one percent of the total construction budget to purchase or commission original artwork for the site, according to the State of Minnesota website.
As director of the Northfield Public Library, Draper knows the ins and outs of research.
“I was bumbling around, Google searching women artists, then mosaic artists,” Draper explained. “when I came across an article talking about how Greene empowers communities with her art which has often been installed in public spaces and parks.”
Bingo.
Greene is the first woman artist the city of Northfield has commissioned. She was paid $15,000 for the mosaic mural that took her approximately three months to produce, from January to April.
“Mosaic is incredibly time consuming,” Greene said.
Greene’s finished artwork, which measures 9 feet by 16 feet, is titled “The River Connects Us” and was installed in mid-April.
The piece anchors the west wall of the City Council Chambers on the south end of City Hall. The mosaic mural hangs directly above where the public sits during meetings inside the rectangular room.
It was Greene’s first commission for a government entity. Most of her commissions have been for outdoor public spaces, like parks.
When Greene thought about what she wanted to include in the commissioned artwork, she said she wanted to show how government represents everyone.
Greene was most interested in capturing the stories of regular people who are not well known.
After doing some research about Northfield past and present, she said she determined she didn’t want to include what Northfield is “famous” for: college students. Instead, Greene included senior citizens, children, babies and people with disabilities.
She also choose to include various ethnicities: Mexican, African, Asian and white. “I’m not white,” said Greene from her art studio in Minneapolis. “It was my first time including a Norwegian into my mosaic.”
She also included some Scandinavian textiles that had a similar pattern to Native American designs, especially of the Dakota.
“Textiles tell stories,” she said. “There are common patterns throughout the world. I’ve noticed most patterns are more similar than different.”
Greene said viewers will notice many Northfield-related elements are captured in the mosaic, including the Cannon River.
“The trees on either side are a reference to the big woods surrounding Northfield, connecting the people to the land,” Greene said.
As Draper studied Greene’s biography she learned the community and public artist has over 20 years of experience making outdoor public art mosaics. She was impressed by the fact that the artist frequently created art with incarcerated teens by her side ,drawing them into the process. She also liked that Greene is known for creating pieces about healing and recovering from trauma.
Greene’s website explains her process this way: “She believes the process of making art is healing, and she believes there is power in working together to create a work of art and see it through to the ﬁnished piece. She works with intention, with an open heart, and with love. Her process involves listening, feeling, researching, and of course the building of the mosaic. It is a long process, but it is a labor of love.”
A a woman who is African American, Caucasian and Native American (Mississippi band of Choctaw), Greene said she tried to bring a unique voice and perspective to public art that has not always been represented.
“My identity as a woman of color is very visible in my work, as demonstrated through the narratives of my pieces and the people who are represented in them,” she said.
“Patterns, symbols and motifs reﬂecting intersecting cultural identities interweave themselves throughout my works like a visual language,” she said. “Within them lies stories of survival, interconnection, resilience, and a deep connection to the ancestors.”
Greene’s work is bold, colorful and unapologetic, said Draper.
Draper said she was drawn to Greene’s vibrant art as much as her message of inclusion.
“She wants visual arts to be as accessible as music,” Draper said. “Her goal is to bring as many voices of the community into the art.”
Draper said a formal dedication of “The River Connects Us” will be planned for later this year.