Growing up half-Brazilian, half-Italian, Fabia Calabresi Dennison never felt like she belonged anywhere. That is, until October, when the Northfield resident officially became a United States citizen.
Born to a Brazilian mother and Italian father, she moved from Brazil to Argentina and lived in Buenos Aires until she was 24. She spoke four languages and studied hotel management and business at university. She said she was often called a "gringa" because of her light skin.
"I was always an immigrant, an outsider, never a citizen," she said. "I could never vote."
Now, wife of Aaron, a tennis coach and St. Olaf College graduate, and the mother of three sons, she finally has the same American passport as the rest of her family. She also has a social security number, a driver's license and a voter ID card.
She said she would breathe easier at the U.S. Customs counter when traveling.
"I always had a little fear with only the green card of coming in and out of the country," she said. "I felt like I was in limbo."
The naturalization ceremony
Fabia said there were so many memorable and meaningful parts of the naturalization ceremony that took place Monday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. at the St. Paul River Centre in St. Paul. The ceremony was sponsored by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
"It was so emotional," she said. "The judge was so gracious."
She said the judge presiding over the room full of new citizens told the assembled crowd there were over 100 countries represented. "During the 30-minute ceremony, I kept looking at all the people around me thinking it was amazing we all had something in common."
She said she applied for her citizenship papers five years ago and studied at least a year for the exam. To pass the 100-question written exam, she studied a wide variety of materials covering history, politics, and geography.
"My kids helped test me," she said.
Studying with St. Olaf College German professor Nora Vosvurg helped her, too. They went through the entire process together. They sat by each other at the Naturalization Ceremony, cheering, smiling, clapping and waving the tiny American flags each one was given.
More than a beach romance
When she met her future husband — a St. Olaf College graduate who played on the tennis team — she was on vacation in Costa Rica. Although she knew almost immediately their meeting was more than a summer romance, she said had no idea her life could change so abruptly.
"I totally fell for him," she said grinning. "He had an American accent just like in the movies, and was big and blonde."
After they married, they lived a decade in Brazil and began raising their growing family of young sons. After a winter trip to Minnesota, her oldest son got to see snow for the first time. They began to consider moving to the United States, mainly to give their sons a solid education. "Education in Brazil is so different," she said. "Parents are not invited into the schools like they are here."
That's why when they visited Bridgewater Elementary School and found the teachers, parents and staff so welcoming and supportive, Fabia and Aaron knew moving to Northfield was the right decision.
Dennison explained that her sons, Tazio, Zenio and Savio, are named for famous Italians, but all have American middle names. Savio and Zenio attend Bridgewater Elementary while Tazio attends Northfield Middle School.
"I am so proud of her," said Nancy Antoine , Bridgewater Elementary School principal. "Becoming a new American citizen is a huge accomplishment."
Antoine said she was watching a news show of Minnesota's new American citizens being sworn in and thought she saw Fabia in the crowd. "I thought wait a minute. I know her."
"She's a fantastic volunteer here at Bridgewater," said Antonie. "Fabia's helped us so much" with activities such as roller skating, reading, movies, and the kindness retreat.
Belonging
"I finally have a feeling of belonging," said Dennison. "That's something I never had. I am part of a whole world in the U.S. because there are so many cultures here. I am really embracing the diversity."
Dennison glanced up at a group of Carleton students walking towards the cafe.
"My other nations are always in my heart, but I'm American now," she said. "I am not leaving."