Nerstrand Fire and Rescue now has a second fire station in Dennison and is looking for more firefighter/medics to help keep it manned.
The added station will reduce response times and hopefully also reduce residents’ property insurance bills, said Fire Chief Joe Johnson.
The new station, which officially opened on Goodhue Avenue last week, actually once was a fire station. Dennison once had its own fire department, but it disbanded over 20 years ago, and the fire hall became a city public works facility, according to Johnson and Nerstrand Assistant Chief Nate Bonde.
Northfield Area Fire and Rescue provided services to Dennison for a few years, before Dennison switched to Nerstrand. The Nerstrand department also covers Holden, Warsaw and Wheeling townships.
A new 6,000-square-foot home base for the department opened in Nerstrand in 2020. After Johnson took the helm two years ago, he said he and other department and city leaders began talking about adding a second station.
Dennison city leaders offered some open space at the public works shop after moving some stored items to another location.
Both city councils signed off on a shared use agreement in which Nerstrand will help pay for the electricity and other utilities at the shop.
The fire department also spent a few thousand dollars on additional equipment to promote a backup fire truck to be the Dennison engine.
“It can provide a quick attack on a fire and hopefully knock it down,” Johnson said. Other engines will still be summoned from Nerstrand for most fires.
Other than those investments, Johnson said there is nominal additional cost for having the second station.
It may actually save taxpayers some money. Johnson is meeting later this week with a representative of the Insurance Services Office about upgrading the fire protection rating that insurance companies use as part of determining premiums.
The primary goal of the second station is to shorten response times to fire and medical calls in the northern part of the department’s service area, Johnson said. Two of the department’s members currently live in Dennison and a few others live nearby, Bonde said.
The department is seeking a few additional volunteers, especially from that area, to serve as cross-trained firefighters and emergency medical responders.
Fire Department members receive a small amount of compensation per call. But the primary rewards are not monetary, said the chiefs, who both have been firefighters for over 20 years.
“You’re helping out the community,” Bonde said.
Johnson added he values the friendships made with people from “all walks of life” working together to protect their neighbors.
Like so many rural fire and rescue squads, Johnson said Nerstrand has struggled to find people willing to make the big time commitment. After 200 hours of initial training there is ongoing training and calls at hours of day and night.
“We’re managing. But it would be nice to have a few more,” Johnson said.