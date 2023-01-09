Safety.
That word was repeated by each of the nine community members who braved the winter storm last Tuesday night to attend the first meeting of the Northfield City Council in 2023. Those community members attended the meeting specifically to speak out against the proposed bike/trail project that would add a proposed off-street bikeway on Heritage Drive, Lincoln Street and Adams Street.
The 2023 reclamation and overlay project includes the repaving of several streets, along with the installation of the new trail, and it has a $5.5 million price tag.
The council accepted the feasibility report and authorized plans and specifications for the project last week. City Engineer Sean Simonson said a project open house would likely be scheduled for sometime in February.
On Jan. 3, a group of 37 neighbors concerned about the safety of the proposed bikeway signed a petition stating their opposition. That petition was delivered to members of the Northfield City Council.
Five of these residents who live in the VPT Townhomes, located along Heritage Drive and Lincoln Street South, gathered Thursday morning at the James Gang Coffeehouse and Eatery to discuss the reasons they believe the proposal was not safe.
Todd Zehnder, who was one of those who addressed his concerns at the City Council meeting, explained that the neighbors' chief concerns center around safety, the loss of established trees, snow removal challenges with curbed off-street bike paths, trash and recycling pickup, the removal of mailboxes and hydrants, and storm runoff.
"We desperately want the street reclamation that is planned," he said. "The condition of Adams, Lincoln, Heritage, Peterson and Hidden Valley is awful."
But solving one problem while creating multiple new problems is illogical, according to Zehner.
Before moving forward with any bike path, "Intrusion on property owners, destruction of existing landscaping, mature trees, driveway grade, parking, driveway exiting safety and snow management all need to be considered," he said.
One major concern, Zehner explained, is that the bike path would cross behind 20 driveways, with residents backing out of their garages directly into the pathway.
"The placement of a bikeway within established driveways is a bad accident waiting to happen," said Freking. "Drivers would need to be aware of vehicle and bicycle traffic from both directors whenever exiting their residences."
Freking said he has called each council member, the mayor and city engineers David Bennett and Sean Simonson to personally discuss these concerns. He said he and Zehnder have invited them to visit their neighborhood. Among the 2022 council, he said only Councillor Brad Ness responded to the calls and met with a few of the neighbors in December.
"We are pro bikeways," said Freking, "but with consideration of all citizens in the process."