After a particularly long, cold, and dark winter and two years of COVID interruptions, there’s no question why a Northfield neighborhood chose Wednesday to celebrate its crabapple blossoms.
But the Union Street Crabapple Blossom Festival has been marking the occasion of its blossoming trees for 12 years.
“This year, we hit it spot on,” said Margit Johnson. “I keep an eye on the trees, and when I think we are getting close to the peak of blossoming, I walk an invitation around to the neighbors. This also gives them some time to compose their poetry.”
Johnson said the idea of writing a traditional Japanese haiku poem stems from the neighborhood’s attempts “to emulate the cherry blossom festivals in Washington, D.C. and in Japan as best we can.”
Haiku, a three-line poem with 17-syllables, written in a five-seven-five syllable count, often focuses on images from nature. According to Wikipedia, “haiku emphasizes simplicity, intensity, and directness of expression.”
She said neighbors of all ages like to recite their poems out loud. “We liked reading the haiku in addition to hearing it read aloud, so we have kept that tradition,” she said.
Two years ago, when COVID began, neighbors wrote the poetry on the sidewalk in chalk while maintaining discreet distances apart. This year, some of the younger poets chalked their poems onto the sidewalk, under the blossoms.
One young poet, a third grader at Spring Creek Elementary, said she just finished studying haiku in school. Perhaps she was the author who wrote about her cat.
Another tradition is serving some post-dinner food the nibble on, which evolved into mini ice cream sandwiches.
Two years ago, when the neighbors who live on Union Street between 6th and 7th Streets celebrated the festival’s 10th year, Johnson said she invited esteemed local poet Rob Hardy. As Northfield Poet Laureate, Hardy also lives a block and a half away from the festival’s ground zero.
Johnson explained that the idea for the festival germinated after Union Street’s infrastructure was replaced by the city of Northfield in 2010. Neighbors had a choice between planting mountain ash or crabapple trees. They wisely choose crabapple, she said.
“Back then, our vision was that the crabapple tree blossom would be so beautiful they would attract busloads of gawkers just like in D.C.,” she said. “No buses driving by yet.”
Johnson said she hopes to compile the neighborhood poems into some sort of publication. “We usually have 10 to 12 poems read aloud each year, and after 12 years, that’s enough for a book.”
“Some years it has been 45 degrees and other years we’d had sprinkles,” she said. “Last night was simply gorgeous.”