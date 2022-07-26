Ten-year-old Autumn Mastin may have been born for the stage.
After all, her middle name Cosette comes directly from the Victor Hugo-inspired mega-hit “Les Misérables,” which has been an international theater sensation since before it won America’s coveted Tony Award for Best Musical in 1987.
“I knew most of the cast in ‘Peter and the Starcatcher,’” she said. Her father, Samuel Mastin was the production’s fight choreographer. Many involved in the recent Northfield Arts Guild Theater production were alums, teachers and directors of previous Young People’s Theater Workshops.
Not surprisingly, Mastin’s family members are part of a wide web of local theater people who know each other by their stage roles almost as well as they know currently traveling Broadway productions. Mastin has inherited a bit of both in her savvy stage swagger.
But it was blood, not starcatchers, Mastin contended with Friday morning, after a dance battle collision with another student enrolled in YPTW left her with a hurt nose.
But that didn’t stop the rising fifth grader from jumping back on stage at Northfield High School after a brief wipe and an ice pack for her head. Assistant director Henry Hillemann and YPTW manager Beth Breiland both attended to the young actor before pronouncing her fit to return to her theater arts and dance class.
“I really like YPTW,” said Mastin. “And, I just love theater.”
The popular workshop, known affectionally by its acronym YPTW, is a tuition-based educational theater program that has been a summer staple for young Northfield thespians for 32 years, said Breiland.
Breiland, who teaches English at Farmington High School, has been involved with YPTW for 16 years as both a writer and a director. She estimates that she’s probably written more than 20 scripts, none of which have ever been published.
“This is like a camp for theater kids,” she said. “Over the years, I’ve watched our staff of assistant directors grow up, as well as our young performers. I really enjoy watching them blossom.”
Breiland said she’s seen students, like Hillemann and Mastin, immediately take to the stage, while others have discovered theater may not be for them and moved on.
She said the staff, which includes theater artists, classroom teachers and highly qualified theater majors, works hard to navigate appropriate behaviors on and off the stage through responsible modeling. The older students take their responsibility seriously by emphasizing no phones and no screens during class. She said the scripts are derived from ideas the students create, but do not revolve around real-world subjects such as violence, guns and death.
“We try to keep the scripts light, with a comedic, almost cartoonish value,” she explained.
Lasting impact
Hillemann said he’s been enamored with theater since he was in elementary school. He has been a YPTW participant for 10 years and, recently, a teacher. Last year he became an assistant director, who works with one age group from 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the entire three-week session. This summer, 44 students were enrolled in the first session and 54 in the second session.
He said it was fun working with the young students to create, rehearse and perform an original script which culminates in public performances. “Students learn the idea of storytelling,” said Hillemann.
Mastin said she likes the whole process of creating theater, starting with the brainstorming sessions where the young participants from third grade to high school seniors originate their plays from scratch, coming up with the plot and the characters based on the theme of the session.
Each summer session is three weeks. The theme for the first session from June 13 to July 1 was “Better Late Than Never.” The second session theme, which started July 11 and runs through Friday, July 29, is “To the Moon and Back.”
Mastin explained the script her group of 11 young actors would play out, including 16 characters who encounter an alien, a cow, a love triangle and a dance battle, sans blood.
“One of the joys over the past several years has been in the discovery that Northfield is a hamlet where theater thrives,” said Breiland.