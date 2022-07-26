YPTW1

(Right) Young People’s Theater Workshop students rehearse a dance segment for an upcoming performance of an original script on the Northfield High School stage. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Ten-year-old Autumn Mastin may have been born for the stage.

YPTW3.JPG

Henry Hillemann, assistant director, Autumn Mastin, YPTW student, and Beth Breiland, YPTW manager, share a deep love for theater arts. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
YPTW5.JPG

Hannah Johnson, who played Molly Aster in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” is the choir director at Kenyon-Wamingo High School. She worked as an assistant director at YPTW this summer. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
YPTW2.JPG

(Below) Dressed in purple YPTW T-shirts, Henry Hillemann, Autumn Mastin and Beth Breiland stand under framed theater posters outside the Northfield High School auditorium. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
YPTW4.JPG

The youngest group of rising thespians, who are mostly third graders, rehearse on stage at Northfield High School. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

{span}Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments