National Poetry Month celebrated at local bookstore By PAMELA THOMPSON pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com Apr 25, 2022 To celebrate National Poetry Month, on April 21 Content Bookstore hosted an evening of poetry with readings by Northfield's own Poet Laureate Rob Hardy and Poet Greta Hardy-Mittell. Hardy read selections from his recently published small collection of poems, "Shelter in Place," and Hardy-Mittell read from her latest work. Content Bookstore was overflowing with poetry lovers on April 21 during readings by Northfield's own Poet Laureate Rob Hardy and Greta Hardy-Mittell. (Photo courtesy of Content Bookstore) Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.