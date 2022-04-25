Poets 3.jpg

Reading from their latest works are Northfielders Greta Hardy-Mittell and Rob Hardy. (Photo courtesy of Content Bookstore)

To celebrate National Poetry Month, on April 21 Content Bookstore hosted an evening of poetry with readings by Northfield’s own Poet Laureate Rob Hardy and Poet Greta Hardy-Mittell.

Hardy read selections from his recently published small collection of poems, “Shelter in Place,” and Hardy-Mittell read from her latest work.

Poets 5.jpg

Content Bookstore was overflowing with poetry lovers on April 21 during readings by Northfield’s own Poet Laureate Rob Hardy and Greta Hardy-Mittell. (Photo courtesy of Content Bookstore)

