With the lowest unemployment rate in a state that is ranked lowest of all 50 states, statistically, Northfield is making international news.
An editor from the London-based magazine, "The Economist," visited Northfield last week to research a story he is working on regarding low employment rates across the United States.
Simon Rabinovitch, U.S. economics editor, camped out in the conference room of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce for a full day of interviews with local business owners.
Rabinovitch, who now lives in Washington, D.C. after years of reporting from Beijing and Shanghai, China, said it was his first foray to Northfield.
"Northfield's 1.2% unemployment rate is the lowest in Minnesota, which is currently tied with Utah as having the lowest unemployment rate of 2.1% of any other state in the nation," he explained.
Those statistics were coupled with the fact that Minnesota also holds the top spot, with the highest percentage of people currently working in the nation at 70%. Rabinovitch was interested to learn what's driving that usually steady rate to dip two percentage points to 68%.
"That's a story," he said. "With national unemployment figures close to a 50-year low, I'm trying to figure out what's happening to the overall size of the labor force and why."
Rabinovitch said inflation is the big topic that has propelled much of his reporting this year. He said he traveled to Northfield to look closer at the factors business owners, both large and small, are grappling with today to keep their respective operations afloat.
"The pandemic really messed things up," said Rabinovitch. "But what I'm trying to find out is exactly what factors have affected the economy so greatly."
With the assistance of Jane Bartho, Chamber of Commerce president, Rabinovitch was able to interview a host of local business folks. That list included Pete Mergens, of Professional Pride Realty, Joan and Elizabeth Spaulding, owners respectively of the HideAway Coffeehouse & Wine Bar and Soulstice Boutique, Steve Underdahl, CEO of Northfield Hospital + Clinics, Dr. Nathan Heilman of River Valley Eye Professionals, Dr. Matt Hillmann, superintendent of Northfield District Schools, Henry Albers, Post Consumer Brands manager, Rob Schanilec of By All Means Graphic and Ben Martig, Northfield City Administrator.
The reporter found what most already know — workers are hard to come by right now.
Rabinovitch said, after his interviews focusing on the local economy, or the micro angle as he called it, he redirected his scope to macroeconomics. He said he always comes back to the question of why 1 million to 2 million American workers are still missing from the labor force two years after the start of the pandemic.
His research also indicated that, while the hospitality industry took a severe hit during the pandemic, causing 1.5 million fewer workers in a sector that includes hotels and restaurant employees, conversely, there are now 1 million more warehouse and shipping workers nationwide.
Rabinovitch said that most local economies — no matter where they are located in the country — were indirectly tied to larger, national trends. Those factors included flatline immigration, lack of affordable housing, more older workers retiring early, more women staying home to care for children, and fewer college-aged students taking part-time jobs after COVID restrictions eased.
Rabinovitch's article in "The Economist" highlighting Northfield business owners and managers as they tackle the ongoing problem of hiring enough workers to maintain adequate operations is now available online at economist.com.