With the lowest unemployment rate in a state that is ranked lowest of all 50 states, statistically, Northfield is making international news.

Simon1.JPG

Simon Rabinovitch, U.S. economics editor at The Economist stands with Jane Bartho, president of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments