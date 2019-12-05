This May 20 photo shows the Border Patrol Station in Weslaco, Texas. Video has surfaced showing the U.S. Border Patrol cell where a 16-year-old from Guatemala died of the flu shows the teen writhing and collapsing on the floor for hours before he was found dead. The footage published Thursday, Dec. 5, by ProPublica calls into question the Border Patrol’s treatment of Carlos Hernandez Vasquez, who was found dead May 20. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)