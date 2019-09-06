In this July 25 file photo, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., center, speaks as House Democrats hold a news conference on the first 200 days of the 116th Congress at the House East Front Steps of the Capitol building, in Washington. Luján has become the highest-ranking Democrat in the House to call for an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, saying it’s time to hold him accountable. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)