In this April 25, 2020 photo, Mississippi state flags are positioned on a vehicle amid an arrangement with the American flag and a Gadsden flag during a drive-by "re-open Mississippi" protest past the Governor's Mansion, in Jackson, Miss. There is a growing movement to replace the current state flag that has in the canton portion of the flag the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)