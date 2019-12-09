In this Feb. 14 file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald Trump’s “improper pressure” and behind-the-scenes attacks harmed its chances of winning a $10 billion Pentagon contract. Amazon argues in a lawsuit unsealed Monday, Dec. 9, that the decision should be revisited because of “substantial and pervasive errors” and Trump’s interference. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)