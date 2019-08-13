Northfield, MN (55057)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.