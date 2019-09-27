This 2017 photo provided by fellow congregant Barry Werber shows Richard Gottfried carrying a Torah outside the Tree Of Life building in Pittsburgh. Gottfried, who for 2018’s Rosh Hashana had blown New Light’s shofar _ the ram’s horn trumpet traditionally sounded to welcome the High Holy Days _ was among the 11 killed by an anti-Semitic gunman on Oct. 27, 2018. (Barry Werber via AP)