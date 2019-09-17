A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital after a suicide attack in northern Parwan province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Taliban suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted presidential guards who were protecting President Ashraf Ghani at a campaign rally in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing over 20 people and wounding over 30. Ghani was present at the venue but was unharmed, according to his campaign chief. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)