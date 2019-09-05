In this June 13 file photo, an oil tanker is on fire in the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. Navy is trying to put together a new coalition of nations to counter what it sees as a renewed maritime threat from Iran. Meanwhile, Iran finds itself backed into a corner and ready for a possible conflict. It stands poised on Friday, Sept. 6 to further break the terms of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. (AP Photo/ISNA, File)