Lennon and McCarthy, Simon and Garfunkel, Louis and Dan.

musicprof6.JPG

Best friends in and out of the recording studio, Louis Epstein and Dan Groll make up the popular Northfield singing duo Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
musicprof2.JPG

Dan Groll is the group's lead singer. He teaches philosophy at Carleton College and has lived in Northfield for 13 years. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
musicprof1.JPG

Louis Epstein teaches musicology at St. Olaf College and has lived in Northfield for the last eight years. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
musicprof4.JPG

Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band members said they get together for two hours a week to compose songs, practice new harmonies and arrange multiple instrument tracks. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
The+Greats+Cover.jpg

Louis & Dan and the Invisible Band's latest album "The Greats" debuted last week. (Photo courtesy of Mayers Consulting)

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments