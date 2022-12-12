...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
For at least the last 10 years during the month of December, colorful and warm winter hats and mittens have served as woolen ornaments on a large Christmas tree in the lobby of FiftyNorth. This generous tradition continues this year.
Michelle Loken, program coordinator for arts, volunteers and dining at FiftyNorth, said that even though Operation Joy is no longer collecting the outerwear, Northfield's elementary school children would still be receiving the new outdoor apparel.
"We had such an overwhelming response this year," said Loken. So much so, that donations will stop being collected on Friday, Dec. 16.
Loken said she's been in contact with the social workers at Bridgewater Elementary, Spring Creek Elementary, Greenvale Park Elementary and Arcadia Charter School, who know which families could use new winter gear. She plans to drop off four large bundles at the schools early next week before students leave for the holiday break.
"I'm certain the schools also appreciate having extra sets of hats and mittens so if students get wet during recess they have warm and dry items to use,"Loken said.